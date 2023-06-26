Algorithmic Trading Market to Hit a Robust CAGR of 13.01% by 2032 | Rising Requirements for Market Surveillance to Fuel Market Growth, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the Global Algorithmic Trading Market size was worth around USD 14.69 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 49.32 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate of roughly 13.01% between 2023 and 2032. Positive regulatory regulations, expanding demand for swift, dependable, and effective order execution, rising requirements for market surveillance, and decreasing transaction costs are expected to drive growth for the algorithmic market. Large brokerage firms and institutional investors use algorithmic trading to cut down on bulk trading costs.

Algorithmic trading, or "algo-trading," is the management of trading activity by computer programs that follow a pre-established set of instructions. The pricing, timing, quantity, and various other factors are based on a mathematical model for the instructions. Furthermore, it is projected that the advancement of financial service algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) would offer lucrative market growth opportunities. Furthermore, a surge in demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to aid in the algorithmic trading market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The most prominent companies are concentrating on extending their geographic reach by developing sector-specific solutions. These players strategically team up and acquire local competitors to establish a firm regional foothold. New product introductions and innovations draw a large customer base, increasing sales.

These businesses focus on producing innovative products and efficient marketing techniques to preserve and increase their market share. The expanding volume of international trade is anticipated to bring about profitable chances for market participants. As a result, to maintain their position as leaders in the industry, these companies concentrate on various strategic activities, including alliances and mergers & acquisitions.

Leading companies operating in the global algorithmic trading market include:

63 moons technologies limited

AlgoTrader

Argo Software Engineering

Citadel LLC

FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Hudson River Trading

InfoReach, Inc.

Lime Trading Corp.

MetaQuotes Ltd

Refinitiv Limited

Software AG

Symphony

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tethys Technology, Inc.

Tower Research Capital LLC

Trading Technologies International, Inc.

Virtu Financial

Others

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

Solution Component to Dominate the Market Share Owing to the Introduction of Sophisticated Systems by Key Players

The solution component led the market share for global algorithmic trading in 2020. The segmental growth is attributable to numerous factors such as the introduction of sophisticated algorithmic trading systems by key market participants to meet rising customer needs.

Government restrictions, market monitoring, and consumer demand for quick, dependable, and efficient order execution all promote the segment's growth. Demand for algorithmic trading solutions is further fueled by lower transaction costs resulting from removing human involvement and issuing trade orders quickly and accurately.

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Cloud-Based Deployment to Gain Immense Traction Due to the Rising Number of Financial Firms

The cloud-based segment has dominated the global algorithmic trading market share in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the projection period. The growth of the segment is primarily attributable to the increasing prevalence of financial firms that uses cloud-based solutions to improve productivity and efficiency. Additionally, traders are increasingly using cloud-based algorithmic trading solutions as they ensure effective process automation, data preservation, and cost-effective management.

Challenges Faced by Algorithmic Trading Market

At both the international and local levels, algorithmic trading is governed by strict laws. Although some countries regulatory bodies have already developed rules, a few countries still need to come to an agreement on whether to allow algorithmic trading. As a result, there is always a chance that the regulatory body would establish extra rules that are special to algorithmic trading or perhaps contemplate outright banning it. Market participants should be on the lookout for new regulatory developments in this area and remain alert.

Inadequate Risks Valuation Pose as a Restraint in Algorithmic Trading Market

Lack of observation and poor risk assessment abilities might prevent the market from growing as anticipated. Additionally, algorithms have a limited lifespan, which could impede industry growth. Furthermore, operating the platforms requires a skilled professional.

Introduction of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Among Others to Improve Efficiency, Propelling Market Growth

The market for algorithmic trading is likely to experience tremendous growth as cloud-based services, cloud computing, and trading solutions becoming increasingly used. Trading professionals use cloud services for back testing, run-time series analysis, and trading strategies when placing trades to increase productivity, security, data management, sustainability, and other factors.

The market growth for algorithmic trading is projected to be significantly influenced by the financial services industry's embrace of AI, ML, and big data. Technology improvements have promoted authorities to start paying attention to how consumers interact with the market. These technologies are now being used by some of the biggest organizations in the world to develop algorithmic trading.

Key Developments

In June 2022, AlgoTrader released the most recent version 6.4 of its Broker Desk service, allowing traders to offer consumers trading in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

In 2022, In order to increase its presence in both the domestic and international Foreign Exchange (FX) markets, Alexbank announced its implementation of the Electronic Trading solution (ET) offered by Refinitiv.

Significant Expenditure in North America to Support Regional Market Growth

North America accounted for the largest share of the algorithmic trading market. The regional growth is majorly attributable to a number of factors, including significant investments in trading technology and rising public support for international commerce.

The region further gains from a concentrated supply of companies that provide algorithmic trading solutions, which support regional market growth. North America has a significant presence in the algorithmic trading business, highlighting both its status as a leader and its potential for future growth.

