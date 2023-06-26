New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IoT Growth Opportunities in the Metaverse" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468650/?utm_source=GNW

IoT is crucial in terms of linking the metaverse and real-world objects or devices.



Connected to the metaverse, devices can seamlessly share and receive information, thereby creating a more efficient replication of the physical world.



IoT sensors synchronize the physical and virtual worlds, playing a decisive role in data acquisition from physical assets.



Digital twins (DTs) are required to replicate a physical object in virtual form.



Extended reality (XR) devices are needed to enter the virtual world, and IoT semiconductors are the core component of XR products.



Moreover, 5G and edge computing are key enablers of metaverse infrastructure.Many companies are increasingly investing to position themselves in the metaverse market, and numerous applications within metaverse can lead to interesting business opportunities. The metaverse is expanding rapidly across various industries, and its related technology is projected to generate revenue opportunities across numerous verticals.



The analyst expects the combination of IoT and metaverse to open new opportunities for growth and development in the tech space, including IoT companies expanding and enhancing their offerings and establishing strategic partnerships.

