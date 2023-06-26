BigPanda Recognized as a Strong Performer in Forrester Wave™ for AIOps

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc. the leader in Incident Intelligence and Automation powered by AIOps, is pleased to announce its debut as a Strong Performer in the first-ever Forrester Wave™ for Process-Centric AI for IT Operations, Q2 2023. Download the complimentary report here.



Forrester’s comprehensive evaluation report analyzed the capabilities of 11 prominent vendors in the market, assessing their performance across 30 essential criteria. Out of this field, BigPanda’s AIOps platform earned a top 5 position while being rated second for overall strategy. Forrester specifically referenced “BigPanda is a great option for organizations looking for a technology-agnostic solution that automates operational workflows across a wide assortment of technologies in the landscape.”

"Not only is BigPanda recognized as being easy to adopt and deploy without the need for professional services, but we were also recognized as the second-strongest in AIOps strategy," said Assaf Resnick, Co-founder and CEO, BigPanda. "Forrester’s report is particularly meaningful because it reflects our commitment to customer outcomes and ease-of-use. It also reflects our successful strategy of embedding powerful AI and automation into all aspects of our enterprise-scale platform."

Forrester’s report highlighted several key strengths of BigPanda’s offering, including:

Unified Visibility: By leveraging an open data strategy and a technology-agnostic approach with consumption-based pricing, BigPanda integrates seamlessly with diverse systems and workflows. Forrester says this “enables [BigPanda] to function as a central hub between the noisy IT environments generating volumes of data and the people and workflows that need to operate it.” Automation: Forrester calls the platform a “great option for organizations looking for a technology-agnostic solution that automates operational workflows across a wide assortment of technologies in the landscape.” By streamlining operational workflows, BigPanda’s platform enhances productivity, reduces response times, and ensures faster incident resolutions. Scalability and Analytics: BigPanda’s unified analytics approach offers comprehensive exploration and visualization of interrelated metrics, enabling valuable insights. As Forrester puts it, “the platform is designed to scale horizontally to support large-scale complex environments with ease.”



Visit bigpanda.io for more information and to download a complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave for Process-Centric AI for IT Operations, Q2 2023 report.

About BigPanda

BigPanda Inc. enables its customers to organize and mobilize the world’s DevOps and ITOps data. BigPanda’s Incident Intelligence and Automation platform, powered by AIOps, empowers some of the world's largest brands to keep business running, prevent service outages, and improve incident management to deliver extraordinary customer experiences. BigPanda’s platform is critical for organizations across industries and for enterprises of all sizes—small, medium and Fortune 500 companies—to power their digital services. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Cortnee Love

Head of Public Relations

clove@bigpanda.io