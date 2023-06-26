New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Social Media Analytics Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468649/?utm_source=GNW

Social media analytics is the ability to evaluate and examine data gathered from social media platforms.



Social media data includes metrics beyond likes, followers, views, clicks, and impressions.



Businesses leverage social media analytics to understand customer preferences and gain competitive intelligence.



Social media analytics can be predictive, prescriptive, or descriptive; it helps businesses understand the different parts of a problem, thereby enabling them to tackle issues strategically.



When combined with other voice-of-the-customer (VoC) data (obtained from surveys, reviews, and other sources), social media analytics can be leveraged to inform a business’s marketing, sales, service, and engagement initiatives and strategies to offer fulfilling customer experiences. This study discusses top 10 trends, growth drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities in the social media analytics market.

