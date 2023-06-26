Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market to Reach $48.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market, By Product Type (Bottles Packaging, Vials, Pouches, and Others), By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Others), By Industry (Pharmaceutical Packaging, and Medical Device Packing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the global plastic healthcare packaging industry was estimated at $28.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $48.0 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.
Prime determinants of growth
Rise in demand for plastic packaging in the healthcare industry, technological advancement in plastic packaging technology, and surge in adoption of advanced packaging drive the growth of the global plastic healthcare packaging market. However, stringent government and regulatory regulations and environment concerns about deposition of plastic waste are hampering the plastic healthcare packaging market growth. On the contrary, technological advancement in plastic healthcare packaging such as sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the plastic healthcare packaging market during the forecast period.
Report coverage & details:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2023–2032
|Base Year
|2022
|Market Size in 2022
|$28.6 billion
|Market Size in 2032
|$48.0 billion
|CAGR
|5.3%
|No. of Pages in Report
|251
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Material Type, Industry, and Region.
|Drivers
|Increase in demand for innovative plastic packaging solutions
Surge in product approval and acquisition to support new demands
|Opportunity
|Increase in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions
|Restraint
|Rise in environmental concerns regarding plastic waste
Covid-19 Scenario
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the plastic healthcare packaging market was significantly boosted.
- Furthermore, the demand for plastic healthcare packaging increased post-pandemic too, due to the rise in demand for pharmaceuticals and the increase in the development of more sustainable packaging solutions. This, in turn. presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the plastic healthcare packaging market.
The bottles packaging segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on product type, the Bottles Packaging segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global plastic healthcare packaging market revenue, and it is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for bottle packaging from the pharmaceutical industry.
The polyethylene segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on material type, the Polyethylene segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global plastic healthcare packaging market revenue, and it is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the increase in use of polyethylene in manufacturing of pharmaceutical packaging products. In addition, polyethylene is recyclable, versatile, and widely used in plastic packaging.
The pharmaceutical packaging segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
Based on industry, the Pharmaceutical Packaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global plastic healthcare packaging market revenue and it is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to a rise in use of plastic healthcare packaging products such as bottle and pouches for packaging of pharmaceuticals products and surge in demand for pharmaceuticals.
North America to maintain its dominance by 2032
Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global plastic healthcare packaging market revenue, owing to the rise in adoption of advanced packaging solutions, strong presence of market key players, and technological advancement in the healthcare technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the development of the pharmaceutical industry and the adoption of new packaging products in this region.
Leading Market Players: -
- Amcor Plc
- Beacon Converters, Inc.
- Origin Pharma Packaging
- Gerresheimer Ag
- Constantia Flexibles Group
- Nipro Europe Group Companies
- Tekniplex Inc.
- Comar, Llc.
- Mondi
- Klockner Pentaplast
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global plastic healthcare packaging market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, product launch, product approval, and agreement to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
