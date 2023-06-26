Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares

26 June 2023
Announcement No. 22

Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, NKT (the Company) announces to have received notification regarding transactions of NKT shares and related securities.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 20 of 8 June 2023 regarding the Company’s rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders. This allows for subscription of up to 10,744,009 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 each at a subscription price of DKK 255 per new share (the “Offering”) and the Prospectus published by the Company in that connection.

Transactions made in connection with the Offering:

Name:Jens Due Olsen
Position:Chairman of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S
Issuer and securities code:NKT A/S, DK0010287663
LEI code529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
Type of transaction:Purchase of NKT shares
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Acquisition date:23 June 2023
Transaction size (no.)2,950
Share price, DKK395.19
Transaction value, DKK1,165,813


Name:Jens Due Olsen
Position:Chairman of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S
Issuer and securities code:NKT A/S, DK0062495826
LEI code529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
Type of transaction:Divestment of pre-emptive rights
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Divestment date:22 June 2023
Transaction size (no.)8,952
Share price, DKK37.49
Transaction value, DKK335,569


Name:Jens Due Olsen
Position:Chairman of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S
Issuer and securities code:NKT A/S, DK0062495826
LEI code529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
Type of transaction:Divestment of pre-emptive rights
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Divestment date:21 June 2023
Transaction size (no.)39,989
Share price, DKK38.20
Transaction value, DKK1,527,580


