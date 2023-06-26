English Danish

Company Announcement

26 June 2023

Announcement No. 22

Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, NKT (the Company) announces to have received notification regarding transactions of NKT shares and related securities.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 20 of 8 June 2023 regarding the Company’s rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders. This allows for subscription of up to 10,744,009 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 each at a subscription price of DKK 255 per new share (the “Offering”) and the Prospectus published by the Company in that connection.

Transactions made in connection with the Offering:



Name: Jens Due Olsen Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0010287663 LEI code 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18 Type of transaction: Purchase of NKT shares Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Acquisition date: 23 June 2023 Transaction size (no.) 2,950 Share price, DKK 395.19 Transaction value, DKK 1,165,813





Name: Jens Due Olsen Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0062495826 LEI code 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18 Type of transaction: Divestment of pre-emptive rights Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Divestment date: 22 June 2023 Transaction size (no.) 8,952 Share price, DKK 37.49 Transaction value, DKK 335,569





Name: Jens Due Olsen Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors in NKT A/S Issuer and securities code: NKT A/S, DK0062495826 LEI code 529900197LKWCEQ0NL18 Type of transaction: Divestment of pre-emptive rights Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Divestment date: 21 June 2023 Transaction size (no.) 39,989 Share price, DKK 38.20 Transaction value, DKK 1,527,580





Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachment