Niagara Opens New Global Headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, water-saving toilets, announced today it opened a new state-of-the-art global headquarters located at 300 Old Gerault Road in Flower Mound, Texas. The facility houses an expansive distribution center spanning over 117,000 square feet, geared toward serving Niagara's U.S. customers in a more efficient and streamlined manner.



The new building also features a testing facility with advanced technology and tools that will measure the performance and features of toilets, showerheads, and other plumbing products. Innovation, design, and research have propelled Niagara’s growth and ability to win more than 20 industry and EPA WaterSense® awards in the last decade for re-engineering the toilet’s flush into a high-power, low-maintenance, virtually clog-free, water-efficient solution that has saved billions of gallons of the world’s water.

The new location includes a full product showroom that proudly displays a variety of Niagara’s award-winning products including Niagara’s Pro line and the newly-launched Phantom One Piece. The showroom is an opportunity for wholesalers, architects, builders and plumbing professionals to explore the different features and benefits of products and to also take a peek inside a Niagara tank by viewing a clear model that illustrates how Niagara’s patented Stealth Technology® works.

“Moving into this new cutting-edge facility and distribution center will ensure Niagara is best positioned to continue delivering on our unwavering commitment to creating innovative products and ensuring prompt lead times,” said Carl Wehmeyer, executive vice president at Niagara. “We are thrilled to have the expanded space and testing facility which will enable us to achieve our vision of continuing to grow Niagara’s footprint in the bathroom fixture industry.”

Niagara is immensely grateful to the skilled team of contractors from Cadence McShane who worked alongside project architect Meinhardt & Associates to design the building for TIG Real Estate Services, Inc. Cadence McShane, a leading provider of construction services in Texas, was chosen for the project due to their experience and expertise in building complex industrial facilities, working closely with TIG Real Estate Services, Inc. to ensure the project met their needs and requirements.

"The completion of the Niagara Flower Mound Warehouse is a significant milestone for Cadence McShane,” said Will Hodges, President of Cadence McShane. "We are excited for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of Flower Mound and we would like to thank TIG Real Estate Services for choosing us as their construction partner."

In the coming months, Niagara will host an open house for customers. To learn more about Niagara’s products and how to request a tour of the new facility, please visit www.niagaracorp.com.

About Niagara

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

About Cadence McShane Construction Company

Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane Construction Company (CMC) has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Multifamily, Industrial, Commercial, Senior Living, and Education market sectors, we offer construction management and design-build services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. CMC is part of The McShane Companies and, along-side our sister company McShane Construction, is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in the United States, with Top-10 rankings across the Senior Living, Multifamily, and Education sectors. For additional information, visit the firm’s website at www.cadencemcshane.com.

About TIG Real Estate Services, Inc.

Founded as The Industrial Group, Inc. in 1994 by John Walsh and his co-founders, TIG Real Estate Services is a commercial real estate services firm specializing in management and leasing of office, medical office, industrial, and retail properties for institutional, individual, and family owners and investors. TIG employs over 70 full-time professionals including property managers, leasing agents, real estate brokers, accountants, construction managers, and building engineers. And that’s exactly where the value of TIG comes from – the people.

About Meinhardt and Associates Architects, PLLC.

M&A was established in 1980 with the intent of providing our clients with innovative solutions to their unique design challenges. The firm offers a full range of architectural services for a variety of building types, while employing a multitude of construction methods.

M&A provides professional services in architecture, programming, planning, interior architecture and graphic design. In addition to large-scale master planning projects, the firm has designed speculate and build-to-suit facilities for a variety of corporate office, data center, educational, manufacturing and distribution uses, ranging in size from 6,000 to over 950,000 square feet throughout the United States and Mexico.

M&A seeks to find the design solutions which best reflect the client's priorities. Our emphasis is on meeting the client's needs in terms of function, schedule and budget. The fact that ninety percent of the firm's work has been the result of repeat clients or referrals from satisfied clients is indicative of our success. Our goal is to ensure that the finished product will be a continuing source of pride and satisfaction.

