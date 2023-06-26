New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein A Resin Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466443/?utm_source=GNW

The global protein A resin market is expected to grow from $1.40 billion in 2022 to $1.53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The protein A resin market is expected to reach $2.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The protein A resin market consists of sales of fiber-based fibro prismA units, agarose-based protein A, and ion exchange chromatography resins.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Protein A resin refers to a type of chromatography resin that is commonly used in protein purification processes. It is used to purify a variety of antibodies and monoclonal antibody products.



North America was the largest region in the Protein A Resin market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in protein A resin report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of protein A resins are natural protein A and recombinant protein A.Natural protein A refers to a high-efficiency chromatography medium that is produced in the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus.



The type of matrix involved are agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A, and organic polymer-based protein A, which is used for various applications including antibody purification, and immunoprecipitation. It is used for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes.



The increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies is expected to propel the growth of the protein A resin market forward.R&D refers to the process of researching and developing new drugs, therapies, technologies, or services that can be used to improve the health of patients.



Protein A resin is used in several chromatography assays that are used in pharmaceutical development procedures as a chromatography medium. For instance, in 2022, Roche Holding AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceuticals company spent the highest ever $16.79 billion on R&D which was an increase of 3.7% from 2021. Additionally, in 2022, Merck, a US-based pharmaceuticals company increased its R&D spending by 10% as compared to 2021, Merck spent $13.54 billion on R&D in 2022. As a result, the increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies is propelling the growth of the protein A resin market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the protein A resin market.Major companies in the protein A resin market are introducing innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Repligen Corporation, a US-based developer of materials used in manufacturing biological drugs, launched NGL COVID-19 Spike Protein Affinity Resin in partnership with Navigo Proteins GmbH, a Germany-based biotechnology company. The uniqueness of the product is that it is a novel protein A resin that can be used for several vaccines for COVID-19 treatment.



In September 2021, Repligen Corporation, a US-based biotechnology company, acquired Avitide Inc. for $150 million in cash and $ 75 million in Repligen stocks. With this acquisition, Repligen is able to further enhance its protein business, particularly the affinity ligand discovery function. It also strengthens the ligand discovery and development capabilities of Repligen. Avitide Inc. is a US-based developer of protein A resin and affinity ligands.



The countries covered in the protein A resin market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The protein A resin market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides protein A resin market statistics, including protein A resin industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a protein A resin market share, detailed protein A resin market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the protein A resin industry. This protein A resin market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

