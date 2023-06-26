The Ultimate Adventure Await: Space Tourism Market Set to Soar Past USD 14547.15 Million by 2030

Westford, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest latest global space tourism market research, the increasing number of companies in the market, the development of reusable spacecraft, the emergence of suborbital space tourism, the expansion of commercial spaceports, advances in space tourism safety measures, the rise of luxury space travel experiences, the growth of space tourism packages and offerings, integration of virtual reality and augmented reality in space tourism experiences are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Space tourism is the act of travelling to space for recreational purposes. It is a relatively new industry, but it is increasing. Several companies offer space tourism flights, and the prices are starting to come down. Space tourism is still a costly hobby, but it is becoming more accessible to people of all means.

Prominent Players in Space Tourism Market

Virgin Galactic

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Axiom Space

Space Adventures

World View Enterprises

Zero-G Corporation

Orion Span

Space Perspective

Armadillo Aerospace

Copenhagen Suborbitals

Rocketplane Kistler

Reaction Engines Limited

Sierra Nevada Corporation

XCOR Aerospace

Mojave Aerospace Ventures

ARCASPACE

Inspiration Mars Foundation

Bigelow Aerospace

Transaero Space

Suborbital Space Tourism Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Suborbital space tourism dominated the global market owing to its accessibility. It also gives passengers a thrilling experience of entering space, witnessing Earth from above, and experiencing brief moments of weightlessness. This offers a unique and transformative adventure.

Tourism and Recreation are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, tourism and recreation is the leading segment due to the consumer demand. In addition, the tourism and recreation segment appeals to a wide range of consumers, including adventure seekers space enthusiasts, and those looking to mark significant milestones or achievements in their lives. It has the potential to attract both affluent individuals and those willing to save up for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on advancements. The United States has been at the forefront of space exploration and commercial space activities. It is home to several space companies, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, which are actively involved in developing space tourism capabilities. The US also has established spaceports and infrastructure to support space tourism operations.

A recent report thoroughly analyses the major players operating within the Space Tourism market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis.

Key Developments in Space Tourism Market

SpaceX is also planning to offer commercial space tourism flights. The company is developing a new spacecraft called Starship, designed to carry up to 100 passengers to orbit.

Key Questions Answered in Space Tourism Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

