Household Water Dispensers Market (Function, Distribution Channel) - Reach $7.40 Bn by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR with Online Retail Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Household Water Dispensers Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Function, Distribution Channel, End User and Geography”, the global household water dispensers market size is expected to grow from $5.39 billion in 2022 to $7.40 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.





Household Water Dispensers Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 5.39 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 7.40 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 153 No. of Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Function, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered SodaStream, Inc.; Avalon Water, Co. Inc.; Blue Star Ltd.; Culligan International, Co.; International Business Development, Inc.; Canaletas SA; Cosmetal Srl; Clover Co. Ltd.; Waterlogic Holdings Ltd.; Primo Water Corp.; and Oasis International, Inc.









Household Water Dispensers Market: Competitive Landscape

SodaStream, Inc.; Avalon Water, Co. Inc.; Blue Star Ltd.; Culligan International, Co.; International Business Development, Inc.; Canaletas SA; Cosmetal Srl; Clover Co. Ltd.; Waterlogic Holdings Ltd.; Primo Water Corp.; and Oasis International, Inc. are among the players operating in the household water dispensers market.

These players are focusing on geographic expansions and new product launches to meet the growing demand worldwide. The widespread presence of these companies in the world helps them serve a large range of customers, subsequently allowing them to increase their market share. These companies are highly dedicated on launching new products and expanding their range of products in specific areas.





Household Water Dispensers Market: Key Insights

Growing demand for state-of-the-art home appliances worldwide will provide opportunities for the household water dispenser market during the forecast period. Leading manufacturers such as Whirlpool Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Clover Co. Ltd, and Edgar’s Water and their wide range of product differentiation has helped increase adoption, thus fueling the household water dispensers market growth. Further, the rising demand for clean drinking water is expected to boost the household water dispensers market growth.





Strategic Development Initiatives by Key Players to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities to Global Household Water Dispensers Market Players Over the Coming Years:

Household water dispenser manufacturers worldwide are investing significantly in strategic initiatives such as product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and business expansion to attract consumers and enhance their market position. They increasingly invest in product innovation to expand their customer base and meet emerging consumer trends. For instance, in June 2022, Waterdrop announced the launch of Waterdrop K6, a first-to-market reverse osmosis instant hot water dispenser. The launch was aimed to cater to the growing consumer’s demand for hot and cold water from water dispensers. In addition, in March 2023, SodaStream Inc, a leading sparkling water brand, introduced two new models of sparkling water makers, including the E-TERRA and the E-DUO. The E-TERRA features a new electric interface, appealing to tech-savvy sparkling water drinkers, while the E-DUO is designed for individuals with a preference for carbonated water in both a glass carafe and a reusable plastic bottle.





Household Water Dispensers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on function , the household water dispensers market is bifurcated into water cooling/heating and regular. The regular segment held a larger share of the market in 2022. Regular household water dispensers provide easy access to clean drinking water without constantly refilling bottles. Regular household water dispensers provide water at room temperature and do not have the function of cooling or heating the water. The availability of these products in wide range along and costs has increased the adoption of regular household water dispensers.





Based on distribution channel , the household water dispensers market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The online retail segment is expected to grow the fastest during the predicted time period. More and more people are choosing to shop online because it's convenient – they can browse and buy products without leaving their homes. Online stores also have a wider selection of water dispensers, including brands from around the world.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Household Water Dispensers Market

In North America, the operations associated with product manufacturing and raw material sourcing experienced several disruptions, which hampered the growth of the household water dispensers market after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturers in the region sourced the filters of water dispensers from Asian countries such as China, India, and Japan, which resulted in a shortage of raw materials and a lack of required manpower due to health concerns. Due to logistic failure, the companies could not fulfill the existing orders in time. Moreover, the overall disruption in research and development activities limited the development of new products. However, the demand for household water dispensers is increasing owing to a surge in awareness regarding clean water and a rise in the adoption of strategic initiatives for advertising their products. This factor is expected to support the household water dispensers market growth across North America over the forecast period.





