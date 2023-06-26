New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laminated Labels Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466439/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the laminated labels market are R.R.



Donnelley & Sons Company, Bemis Company Inc., Lecta Group, FLEXcon Company Inc., Sticky things Limited, Constania Flexibles Group GmbH, Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Tesa SE, Seiko Group Corporation, and Cosmo Films.



The global laminated labels market is expected to grow from $76.95 billion in 2022 to $82.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The laminated labels market is expected to reach $103.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The laminated labels market consists of sales of UV-stable sunscreen polyester, UL-approved laminates, metalized laminated labels, and colored laminated labels.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Laminated labels refer to a type of labelling material that consists of several layers of material that are combined together to form a durable label. Label lamination is the process of applying a protective film to the surface of a label.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the laminated labels market in 2022. The regions covered in laminated labels report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of laminated label materials are polyester, polypropylene, vinyl, and others.Polyester is a synthetic polymer that’s widely used in textiles, packaging, and other products.



It is commonly used in laminated labels because it is resistant to chemicals, heat, UV light, and weather.These are used in various types of compositions, including adhesive, facestock, release liner, and others, and comes in several forms, such as rolls and sheets.



These are made using various printing technologies such as digital, flexographic, and lithography, applied for food and beverage, consumer durables, home and personal care, pharmaceuticals, retail labels, and others.



The growth in the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the laminated labels market going forward.The e-commerce industry refers to the buying and selling of goods and services online through the Internet.



It provides businesses with a wide range of chances to reach customers and increase sales and a convenient way for customers to shop for products and services online.Laminated labels are used in the e-commerce industry for various purposes, such as product details, shipping labels, packing labels, and bar codes for identification purposes.



For instance, in February 2023, according to Ecommerce Europe, a Europe-based association for companies selling products or services online to consumers, France’s e-commerce sector (including products and services) generated €146.9 billion ($159.11 billion) in revenue in 2022, indicating a 13.8% growth over 2021. Furthermore, in June 2022, an article published by Morgan Stanley, US-based investment management and financial services company, states that global e-commerce increased from 15% to 21% of total retail sales from 2019 to 2021, accounting for approximately 22% of total sales. Therefore, the growth in the e-commerce industry is driving the growth of the laminated labels market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the laminated label market.Companies operating in the laminated label market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, Cosmo Films Ltd., an India-based producer of films used for packaging, lamination and labelling, launched a novel BOPP-based clear thermal lamination antimicrobial film. The antimicrobial technology employed in this film offers a brand-new strategy for avoiding microbial colonization on the surface, which addresses the rapidly spreading issue of bacterial infections on packaged goods worldwide. The film has a low-temperature, melting resin extrusion-coated surface, making it simple to apply heat and pressure to laminate the film to paper products. All labels, flexible packaging options, and synthetic paper can easily use this technology because it is secure, reasonably priced, and easy to do. The film fiber has a maximum lamination temperature of 100–129 degrees C. and a great tear bond strength to paper.



In November 2022, Multi-Color Corporation, a US-based company that produces printed labels, acquired Flexcoat Autoadesivos S.A. for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will give Flexcoat’s clients access to more products and a wide array of the most recent label technologies. The purchase expands MCC’s South American portfolio by including Flex coat’s label and lamination capabilities. Flexcoat Autoadesivos S.A. is a Brazil-based manufacturer of labels and lamination, operating in the laminated label market.



The countries covered in the laminated labels market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The laminated labels market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides laminated labels market statistics, including laminated labels industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a laminated labels market share, detailed laminated labels market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the laminated labels industry.

