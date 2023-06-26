New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gasoline Gensets Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466437/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Honeywell International Inc., Firman Power Equipment, Stephill Generators, Lifan Power USA, A-iPower Corp., Toyota Kirloskar Motor., Bison Machinery Ltd, and The Westinghouse Electric Corporation.



The global gasoline gensets market is expected to grow from $3.26 billion in 2022 to $3.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gasoline gensets market is expected to reach $4.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The gasoline genset market consists of sales of engine, alternator, voltage regulator, battery, cooling and exhaust system.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A gasoline genset is a portable electric generator that burns gasoline to run and generate electricity.It is used for providing power to homes or commercial places where power outages are regular.



The machine converts chemical energy into mechanical energy.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gasoline gensets market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in gasoline genset report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of gasoline gensets are portable and stationary. A portable generator produces electricity by using gasoline, gas, or other fuels to turn an engine or appliance. The power ratings involved are <2kva, 2kva - 3.5 kva, 3.5kva - 5kva, 5kva - 6.5kva, 6.5kva - 8kva, and 8kva - 15kva which are in a single phase, and three phases used by residential, commercial, construction end users.



The growing demand for power supplies is expected to propel the growth of the gasoline gensets market going forward.The power supply is the amount of power that a battery or fuel source can supply to power a device.



Gensets are utilized as backup power sources from construction sites to houses, generating electricity to power equipment such as domestic appliances and construction equipment.It helps to manage the power demand more economically.



For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, the worldwide electricity demand will grow 3% per year from 2023–2025 as compared to the 2022 growth rate. Furthermore, according to Our World in Data, a scientific online publication for data, electricity demand in the United States was 4,090.5 TWh in 2020, which has now increased to 4,191.5 TWh in 2021. Therefore, the growing demand for power supply is driving the growth of the gasoline gensets market.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the gasoline gen-sets market.Major players operating in the gasoline gen-sets market are focused on developing innovative solutions to gain a position in the market.



For instance, in July 2022, Cummins Inc, a US-based corporation that designs, manufactures, and distributes engines, filtration, and power generation products, launched the C1250D6E and C1500D6E gen-sets, a centum series generator.The new Centum Series generators are designed with high-efficiency engines that fit in a smaller footprint to fulfil customers’ power needs precisely.



Centum Series generators offer the utmost flexibility, marking a substantial change in Cummins’ approach to power system design. Both generator sets are powered by the Cummins QSK38 engine, a 12-cylinder vee-configuration diesel with bore and stroke dimensions of 159 x 159 mm and an overall displacement of 37.8 L, with ratings of 1250 and 1500 kW standby and 1136 kW and 1364 kW prime/data center continuous, both at 60 Hz. Cummins QSK38 engines with over 2200 hp are installed in the C1250D6E and C1500D6E, housed in a unique 38 L platform.



In July 2022, Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd (SGPL), an India-based genset manufacturing company partnered with Moteurs Baudouin.The partnership accelerated the growth of both companies in the auxiliary power product portfolio.



Moteurs Baudouin is a France-based manufacturer of power generation diesel and gas engines.



The countries covered in the gasoline gensets market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The gasoline gensets market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gasoline gensets market statistics, including gasoline gensets industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with gasoline gensets market share, detailed gasoline gensets market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gasoline gensets industry.

