Tactical Communication Global Market Report 2023

S., Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Datron World Communications, Hanwha Group, Huneed Technologies Co. Ltd, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Viasat Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, and Elbit Systems Ltd.



The global tactical communications market is expected to grow from $17.89 billion in 2022 to $19.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The tactical communications market is expected to reach $26.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The tactical communications market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing tactical communications services such as voice services, data services, and video communication services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The tactical communications market also includes sales of wideband radios, tactical radios, software-defined radios, and inter-operability device which are used in providing tactical communications services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Tactical communications refer to military communications that take place on a battlefield, particularly during combat, and involve the transmission of information of any kind, primarily commands and military intelligence. It is used for the protection of extremely sensitive information and the preservation of regular communication.



North America was the largest region in the tactical communication market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the Tactical Communication market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The main types of products used in tactical communication are manpack radios, handheld radios, vehicular intercommunication radios, high-capacity data radios, multiband radios, networking radios, SATCOM, VHF and UHF radios, video processors, and others.Manpack radios refer to software-defined two-channel radios that can transmit both voice and data communications.



The platforms involved are underwater tactical communication systems, airborne tactical communication systems, land tactical communication systems, and shipborne tactical communication systems, which include technologies such as time division multiplexing and next-generation networks. These are used for several applications such as integrated strategic resources, communication, combat, command and control, and others.



The rise in government expenditure for military applications is expected to propel the growth of the tactical communication market going forward.Military applications refers to the acquisition, research, development, testing, evaluation, and training related to tactical vehicles, vessels, aircraft, equipment, and weaponry the context of tactical vehicles, vessels, aircraft, equipment, and weaponry owned or operated by government armed forces.



Military applications use tactical communications to transfer information between commands, individuals, or locations on the battlefield, particularly orders and military intelligence.Hence, the rise in government expenditure for military applications will boosts the tactical communications market.



For Instance, In April 2022, according to a report shared by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Sweden-based independent international institute, Total global military expenditure increased by 0.7 % in real terms in 2021. Additionally, in 2021, global military spending grew further and surpassed $2.1 trillion for the first time. Further, in 2021, Russia’s military expenditure increased by 2.9 percent to $65.9 billion. Therefore, the rise in government expenditure for military applications is driving the growth of the tactical communication market going forward.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the tactical communications markets.Major companies operating in the tactical communications market are focused on developing innovative technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Thuraya, a United Arab Emirates-based regional mobile and satellite service provider, launched T-TAC, a new tactical radio extender over satellite solution.T-TAC is a beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications solution that is being introduced in partnership with Cobham Satcom, a Denmark-based provider of radio and satellite communication equipment for both land and maritime sectors.



The system is set up to provide smooth communication between operators on land, at sea, and in the air.It makes use of an advanced generic converter unit that allows users to communicate through satellite over tactical radio and push-to-talk (PTT) devices.



The portable solution is designed for communications when moving or stopping and uses technology with low power consumption. It is an industry-leading tactical radio solution, according to Thuraya, which affirms the company’s dedication to creating cutting-edge technology.



In April 2022, Codan Limited, an Australia-based communication company, acquired Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Codan Limited would be able to further its tactical communications business in line with Codan’s well-known strategic growth plan and provide comprehensive voice, data, and video communications solutions.



Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) is a US-based producer of mission-critical tactical communication solutions for the military.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The tactical communication market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides tactical communication market statistics, including tactical communication industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a tactical communication market share, detailed tactical communication market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the tactical communication industry. This tactical communication market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

