Silicon metal size Global Market Report 2023

The global silicon metal size market is expected to grow from $6.65 billion in 2022 to $7.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The silicon metal size market is expected to reach $8.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The silicon metal size market consists of sales of silicone computer chips, silicon solar cells, ceramics, transistors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Silicon metal size refers to a grey metal, metallically glossy metalloid element in its pure form.It is a semi-conductive metal that is grey and glossy and is used to make steel, solar cells, and microchips.



Silicon of the metallurgical grade is also known as silicon metal due to its gleaming appearance.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the silicone metal size market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in silicon metal size report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main silicone metal size production types are metallurgy grade, and chemical grade.Metallurgical silicon refers to a by-product using heat and a reducing agent to purify silicon, producing metallurgical silicon.



The various applications includes aluminium alloys, semi-conductors, solar panels, stainless steel, and others.



The increasing demand for electronic vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the silicon metal size market going forward.An electronic vehicle is driven by an electric motor powered by a battery that can be charged externally.



The silicon metal size ensures energy efficiency, resistance to corrosion, durability, and thermal expansion characteristics, that helps electric vehicles gain more battery-specific volume and energy density, thus boosting the demand. For instance, in May 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, sales of electric cars (including fully electric and plug-in hybrids) doubled in 2021 to set a new record of 6.6 million, and a number of the electric cars on the world’s roads by the end of 2021 was about 16.5 million. Additionally, the sales of electric car vehicles worldwide in 2021 have reached 6600000 units from 2980000 units. Therefore, the increasing demand for electronic vehicles is driving the growth of the silicon metal size market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the silicone metal size market.Companies operating in the silicon metal size market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2023, Dow, a US-based plastic and chemical manufacturer and synthetic fiber supplier, launched SILASTIC™ SA 994X Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) series, a selective adhesion liquid silicone rubber.It is uniquely designed for two-component injection molding with thermoplastic substrates across multiple automotive applications with primerless, self-adhesive, general purpose and self-lubricating, one-to-one mix ratio LSRs.



It has durable adhesion under heat and humidity with 12-month shelf-life stability and can develop full bond strength instantly.



In February 2023, indie Semiconductor, a US-based Autotech solutions innovator company acquired Silicon Radar GmbH for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will speed up the development of the product roadmap, complement earlier purchases of the radar divisions of Analog Devices and ON Semi, strengthen technological leadership in automotive radar applications, expand market reach, enable more affordable solutions, shorten the time to market, and take advantage of the expanding global market opportunity for radar semiconductors.



Silicon Radar GmbH is Germany-based electronic and electrical appliances manufacturing company that design and deliver silicon chips.



The countries covered in the silicon metal size market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



