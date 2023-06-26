New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Produce Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464029/?utm_source=GNW

The global animal produce market is expected to grow from $4,727.50 billion in 2022 to $5,123.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many every markets across the globe. The animal produce market is expected to reach $6,843.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The animal produce market consists of sales of leather, beeswax, and fat.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Animal produce refers to products or materials, which are obtained from the parts of dead or live animals. These are primarily intended for consumption and non-consumption uses such as clothing, accessories, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the animal produce market in 2022. The regions covered in the animal produce market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of animal produce are live animals, meat, milk, egg, skin and hide, wool, and honey.Live animals refer to animals that live in that moment of communication.



They are organic and conventional in nature and used for various applications such as hypermarkets or supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail and others.



The increasing demand for meat, dairy products, and other animal-based products is expected to propel the growth of the animal produce market going forward.Animal products are substances obtained from an animal’s body, such as flesh or meat, milk, and others, used for consumption.



The rising demand for meat, dairy products, and others will propel the need for animal produces. For instance, according to the data released in January 2023, by the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based governmental agency responsible for creating and enforcing federal laws governing farming, forestry, rural economic growth, and food, in 2022, Americans consumed approximately 227 pounds of poultry, beef, and pork, an increase from 224.9 pounds of meat in 2021 and a significant increase from 197.5 in 1990. Therefore, increasing demand for meat, dairy products, and other animal-based products is driving the growth of the animal produce market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the animal produce market.Major companies operating in the animal produce sector are concentrating on implementing new technologies, such as data management, to optimize farm operations and strengthen their market position.



In January 2023, JBS Live Pork, a subsidiary of JBS, a US-based pork producer, implemented Cloudfarms’ Swine Data Management System in their 90 US sow farms to accurately collect data from daily farm operations such as servings, relocations, and animal health management directly in the barn.



In November 2022, Founders’ Armand Agra, a US-based company that builds food businesses, and Seattle Fish Company, a US-based seafood distribution company, acquired Lombardi Brothers Meats for an undisclosed amount.Through the acquisition, Armand Agra intends to broaden its offerings, increase its influence in sustainability and industry leadership across the large platform, and have a positive impact on a wider range of proteins.



Lombardi Brothers Meats is a US-based meat provider.



The countries covered in the animal produce market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The animal produce market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides animal produce market statistics, including animal produce industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an animal produce market share, detailed animal produce market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the animal produce industry. This animal produce market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

