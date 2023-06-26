Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Value to Cross US$ 7.4 Billion at CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conclusion, it is anticipated that from 2023 to 2033, the global sales of welding fume extraction equipment may expand at 5.5% CAGR. Following this growth rate, the overall market value is projected to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2033, growing from US$ 4.3 billion in 2023.



The demand for welding fume extraction equipment is expected to expand worldwide and is not restricted to any geographic area. Industries realize the value of making investments in efficient welding fume extraction systems to meet legal requirements and make workplaces safer for employees. Moreover, strict environmental restrictions regarding workplace exposure to dangerous gases produced during welding procedures have also played a role in this global shift.

In addition, more building projects are underway to meet the demands of a booming economy and population. So, the higher use of welding fume extraction equipment at building and construction sites is helping the overall market as a whole to grow. Other effective marketing techniques for popularizing welding fume extraction equipment can be targeted advertising, participation in trade fairs and exhibits, and internet marketing.

Key Takeaways:

By the end of 2033, the market in the United States is expected to progress at an annual growth rate of 5.4%. This regional market could contribute to a revenue share of US$ 1.4 billion by following this higher CAGR than other countries by 2033.

In terms of worldwide revenue, China alone is poised to account for a sizeable market share of 20% by the end of 2033. This regional market is projected to capture a 5.3% CAGR until 2033, concluding at US$ 1.6 billion.

In terms of units, the mobile welding fume extraction equipment segment is poised to advance at a CAGR of 5.4% over the next ten years. Its sales remain higher as it is excellent for areas where there may be a need for more space due to its small size.

Arc welding is widely used in many applications, increasing its sizeable revenue share in the overall market among all application segments. During the forecast years, the revenue share obtained from sales of fume extraction equipment for arc welding is poised to grow at 5.2%.

Competitive Landscape:

Parker Hannifin, Fumex, AAF International, Air Quality Engineering, and Lasermet are some leading players in the global welding fume extraction equipment market. To tap into expanding markets and broaden their consumer base, leading welding fume extraction equipment manufacturers are expanding their operations into new geographic areas.

While meeting the unique needs of distinct regions requires setting up regional production facilities, distribution networks, and sales and service centers. So, the overall market is anticipated by FMI to get diversified further in the coming days with the emergence of new market players.

Recent Market Developments:

KEMPER Company released the WallMaster filtration system in August 2020 to aid metalworking businesses in optimizing employee safety during welding processes. It is a fixed filter machine that can accommodate two workstations simultaneously and is made especially for filtering medium amounts of welding fumes.

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Mobile Units

Stationary Units

Large Centralized Systems



By Application:

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Laser Beam Welding

Oxy-fuel Welding

Other Applications



By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Application

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Application, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application, 2023 to 2033

