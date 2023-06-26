Fungal Protein Market Analysis 2023-2027: Market Size, Growth Rate, And Top Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Fungal Protein Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the fungal protein market forecasts, the global fungal protein market size to grow from $3.5 billion in 2022 to $3.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The global fungal protein market size is then expected to grow to $4.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.



The increased use of processed foods will considerably contribute to the future growth of the fungal protein industry. A processed food item is one that has undergone many mechanical or chemical processes in order to modify or preserve it. Because it is substantially less polluting and sustainable than protein from cattle, fungal protein is utilised as a substitute for meat and other sources of protein in processed meals. According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an India-based apex-export trade promotion active government body, India's exports of agricultural and processed food goods increased by more than 13% in the first eight months of the current fiscal, despite logistical difficulties caused by the current fiscal. Exports of items covered by the APEDA scope increased from $11,671 million to $13,261 million between April and November 2020-21 and April and November 2021-22. As a result, growing processed food consumption will drive the fungal protein industry.

Major players in the fungal protein market are Cayman Chemical Company, Chiron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Duke Thomson's India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Merck Group, Royal DSM, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Siveele B.V., Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Kerry Group Plc., Lallemand Inc.

In the fungal protein industry, innovation is a crucial trend that is gaining traction. To obtain a competitive advantage in the fungal protein market, major corporations are focusing on developing creative solutions and new ways of dealing with myco-proteins. For example, Novozymes A/S, a biotechnology firm located in Denmark, announced Myco-protein Innovation Call in September 2021, a global myco-protein innovation platform designed to aid in the scaling up of creative technologies for exploiting fungi as a source of protein. This worldwide platform promises to alter the way food is produced in the future by harnessing the power of fungi and mycelium. The Myco-protein Innovation Call brings together cutting-edge scientific and business capabilities from many businesses and sectors in order to revolutionise the global food industry.

Europe was the largest region in the fungal protein market in 2022. The regions covered in the global fungal protein market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global fungal protein market is segmented by type into fusarium venenatum extract, mushrooms, yeast extract; by nature into organic, conventional; by application into food and beverages, bakery, processed food, dairy, other applications.

