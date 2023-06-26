The Market For Outdoor Lighting Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $17.9 Billion In 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Outdoor Lighting Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the outdoor lighting market forecasts, the global outdoor lighting market size to grow from $12.4 billion in 2022 to $13.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. The global outdoor lighting market size is then expected to reach $17.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 7%.



The market for outdoor lighting is being driven by the increasing usage of energy-efficient lighting systems. Adopting more ecologically friendly lighting alternatives, such as LEDs and CFL bulbs, is what energy-efficient lighting includes. It entails employing alternative energy sources, such as solar energy, because LEDs consume less energy and are ideal for outdoor illumination, which solar panels can provide. For example, the New York state government replaced 286,000 streetlights with energy-efficient LED lights in September 2021, with plans to replace half a million streetlights with LEDs by 2025. Furthermore, the US government approved the Inflation Reduction Acts of 2022 in 2022, which promised tax breaks for homes, builders, and commercial enterprises who choose energy-efficient lighting alternatives. As a result, the market for outdoor lighting is being driven by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems.

Major players in the outdoor lighting market are Syska LED Lights Company, Hubbell Incorporated, Eaton Corporation Plc, Acuity Brands Inc., Virtual Extension Ltd., Dialght Pic, General Electric Company, Zumtobel Group AG, Osram Licht AG.

Smart outdoor lighting advancements are a crucial trend that is gaining prominence in the global outdoor led lighting market. To maintain their market position, major players are offering innovative smart lighting products based on smart technologies such as AirGlow outdoor lighting control. For example, LumenRadio, a Swedish communication device firm, will develop AirGlow, an outdoor lighting control, in November 2020. The new solution is based on LumenRadio's ultra-reliable wireless mesh technology and includes an easy-to-install Zhaga Book 18 connector. AirGlow is extremely important for enabling IoT in outdoor lighting.

North America was the largest region in the outdoor lighting market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global outdoor lighting market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global outdoor lighting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global outdoor lighting market is segmented by type into led lights, high-intensity discharge (hid) lamps, fluorescent lights, plasma lamps; by component into fixture, control; by application into street lighting, tunnel lights, highways, parking lots/decoration, parks and stadium, building exteriors, other applications; by distribution channel into offline, online.

