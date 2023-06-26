Call2Recycle Canada releases 2022 Annual Report

Toronto, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle Canada, Inc., the leading Canadian not-for-profit organization for battery collection and recycling, released today its 2022 Annual Report, highlighting a transformative past year for Canada’s battery recycling sector.

Call2Recycle continued to expand its infrastructure across Canada, to increase capacity and deliver even more efficient battery collection and recycling on behalf of over 400 members. The organization also increased access to battery recycling services, and reached a wider audience of Canadians of all ages to educate them about the safety and environmental benefits of battery recycling. As a result, the program diverted and recycled 4.4 million kilograms of used batteries from Canadian landfills in 2022.

Canada’s battery manufacturing sector saw significant growth last year, driven by investments in critical mineral mining and processes, battery component manufacturing, Electric Vehicle (EV) production, and the first EV battery gigafactory.

The consumer battery market also experienced significant shifts, with growing demand for battery recycling linked to the increased use of portable devices as well as battery-powered e-Mobility vehicles such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-scooters.

In response to these changing market conditions, Call2Recycle intensified the expansion of its collection and recycling network and bolstered its operations to increase battery recycling capacity for decades to come.

“We’re very proud of the progress that we brought to the battery recycling sector in 2022, thanks to the commitment of our members, our partners, and Canadian consumers,” said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada. “As the leading national battery recycling program, we are excited to embrace the next wave of changes and we remain committed to supporting Canada’s circular economy and net-zero targets, by diverting as many batteries as possible from landfills.”

2022 by the numbers:

Call2Recycle’s program collected 4.4 million kilograms of end-of-life batteries.

92% of Canadians have access to a convenient drop-off spot within 15km of their home.

British Columbia had its highest collection year on record, with over 856,000 kilograms of batteries collected.

Manitoba topped its previous year’s total and finished with its strongest collection result in the province’s history of over 153,000 kilograms of batteries.

Quebec was the biggest performer and exceeded targets with over 1,429,000 kilograms of batteries collected.

Call2Recycle recently announced that it has passed the milestone of 40 million kg of used batteries recycled in Canada since the inception of the program in 1997. The organization stands ready to play an integral role in Canada’s growing battery ecosystem in the years ahead on behalf of its members and in collaboration with the provinces, its municipal and retail partners, and consumers.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle® is Canada’s leading organization for battery collection and recycling, fulfilling product stewardship obligations on behalf of over 400 members, including producers of single-use and rechargeable batteries. It is the provincially approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kgs) for recycling and eTransport batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eSkateboards, Hoverboards and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted more than 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills. This reputation for excellence has enabled Call2Recycle to maintain trusted, long-term relationships with stakeholders and a network of more than 10,000 participating collection locations across Canada, including at leading retailers and municipal facilities.