Research shows that 49% of employees feel fatigued at the end of a regular workday.

Toronto, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Wellbeing Week, observed from June 26th to June 30th, shines a spotlight on the significance of well-being in our lives. This week emphasizes the importance of promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being for individuals and organizations alike.

According to data from Research Co., Nearly half of Canadians who work full-time feel fatigued even after their workday is done. So, are employers doing enough to support the overall well-being of staff?

Wendy Irwin, Health & Safety Consultant at BrightHR Canada, shares some tips below.

Encourage work-life balance: Promote a healthy work-life balance by encouraging employees to take breaks, use their vacation time, and avoid working excessive hours. Provide a positive work environment: Foster a supportive and inclusive work culture where employees feel valued and respected. Encourage open communication, provide opportunities for feedback, and address any concerns promptly. Offer wellness programs: Implement wellness programs that promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being. This could include providing gym memberships, providing access to counseling services, or employee assistance programs. Flexible work arrangements: if possible, consider offering flexible work arrangements such as remote work options or flexible schedules. This can help employees manage personal responsibilities and reduce commuting stress. Recognize and reward achievements: Acknowledge and appreciate employees' contributions and achievements. Regularly recognize their efforts and provide opportunities for growth and advancement within the organization. Professional development opportunities: Invest in the professional development of staff by providing opportunities for training, workshops, and skill-building activities. This shows commitment to their growth and helps them stay engaged and motivated.

“Supporting the well-being of staff can have numerous benefits for both employees and the organization. One of the main benefits is increased productivity. When employees feel supported and their well-being is prioritized, they are more likely to be engaged, motivated, and focused on their work. This can lead to increased productivity and efficiency in their tasks and responsibilities,” says Wendy.

“When employees feel productive it results in enhanced employee morale and satisfaction. A positive work environment that values employee well-being can boost morale and job satisfaction. When employees feel their needs are being met and their well-being is considered, they are more likely to be satisfied with their jobs, leading to increased loyalty, and reduced turnover rates,” she adds.

Other benefits include:

Improved mental and physical health : Prioritizing employee well-being can improve mental and physical health outcomes. By providing resources, and support, and promoting healthy work habits, organizations can help employees manage stress, and reduce burnout.

: Prioritizing employee well-being can improve mental and physical health outcomes. By providing resources, and support, and promoting healthy work habits, organizations can help employees manage stress, and reduce burnout. Higher retention rates : When employees feel supported and valued, they are more likely to stay with the organization for the long term. This reduces turnover rates and the associated costs of recruiting, hiring, and training new staff.

: When employees feel supported and valued, they are more likely to stay with the organization for the long term. This reduces turnover rates and the associated costs of recruiting, hiring, and training new staff. Enhanced company culture and reputation : Organizations that prioritize employee well-being tend to develop a positive company culture. This can attract top talent, enhance the organization's reputation, and contribute to a positive brand image in the eyes of clients, customers, and partners.

: Organizations that prioritize employee well-being tend to develop a positive company culture. This can attract top talent, enhance the organization's reputation, and contribute to a positive brand image in the eyes of clients, customers, and partners. Reduced absenteeism and presenteeism : By supporting employee well-being, organizations can help reduce absenteeism and presenteeism. This can lead to a more consistent and efficient workflow.

: By supporting employee well-being, organizations can help reduce absenteeism and presenteeism. This can lead to a more consistent and efficient workflow. Cost savings: Investing in employee well-being can result in cost savings for organizations. By reducing turnover, absenteeism, and healthcare costs associated with poor employee health, organizations can save money in the long run.

---END--

About BrightHR

BrightHR is a leading HR and Health & Safety software service that is transforming people management for 6,500+ clients across Canada. In addition to our award-winning HR and Health & Safety software, BrightHR saves business owners time and money by offering an extensive library of 400+ templates/documents/policies, on-demand advice by local experts, a range of e-learning courses, a free marketplace to advertise or use discount offers, plus much more.

Notes to editor:



Interviews are available

Contact: Sally Abu-Samra – Public Relations Specialist

T: 647-363-7978 | E: sally.abu-samra@brighthr.com