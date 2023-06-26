English French

Paris, June 26, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM JUNE 21 TO 23, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from June 21 to 23, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/06/2023 FR0010451203 8 852 21,5033 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/06/2023 FR0010451203 3 000 21,4880 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/06/2023 FR0010451203 10 308 21,6010 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

