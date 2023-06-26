DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM JUNE 21 TO 23, 2023

Paris, FRANCE

        Paris, June 26, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM JUNE 21 TO 23, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from June 21 to 23, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/06/2023FR00104512038 852 21,5033XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/06/2023FR00104512033 000 21,4880XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/06/2023FR001045120310 308 21,6010XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

