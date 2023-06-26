ABOG Elects New Board of Directors Members and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Dallas, TX, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two new Board of Directors Members and two new subspecialty Division Members for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were elected and will begin their terms on July 1, 2023. The positions are as follows:
New Board of Directors Members
Joseph M. Gobern, MD, MBA
U.S. Army Col. (retired)
System Chairman
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Main Line Health
Wynnewood, PA
Margareta D. Pisarska, MD
Professor
Director, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Program Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Department of Biomedical Sciences
Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Los Angeles, CA
New Members of Subspecialty Divisions
Division of Gynecologic Oncology
Jayanthi S. Lea, MD
Professor
Chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology
Program Director, Gynecologic Oncology Fellowship
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, TX
Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Shani Delaney, MD
Associate Professor
Program Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellowship
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Washington
Seattle, WA
About ABOG
The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Complex Family Planning; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; Gynecologic Oncology; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.
# # #