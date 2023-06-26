ABOG Elects New Board of Directors Members and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Dallas, TX, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two new Board of Directors Members and two new subspecialty Division Members for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were elected and will begin their terms on July 1, 2023. The positions are as follows: 

 

New Board of Directors Members
 

Joseph M. Gobern, MD, MBA 

U.S. Army Col. (retired) 

System Chairman 

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 

Main Line Health 

Wynnewood, PA 

 

Margareta D. Pisarska, MD

Professor  

Director, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility  

Program Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship  

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Department of Biomedical Sciences 

Cedars Sinai Medical Center 

Los Angeles, CA 

 

 

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

 

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Jayanthi S. Lea, MD

Professor 

Chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology 

Program Director, Gynecologic Oncology Fellowship 

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Dallas, TX 

 

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Shani Delaney, MD 

Associate Professor 

Program Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellowship 

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 

University of Washington 

Seattle, WA 

 

 

About ABOG  

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Complex Family Planning; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; Gynecologic Oncology; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. 
 

