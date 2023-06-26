"Josie Ho in Focus": Actress/Producer Makes Appearance at Odyssey 2023 for Masterclass and Q&A at the UK's National Film and Television School

Toronto, Ontario, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Josie Ho's masterclass took place at the UK’s renowned National Film and Television School (NFTS) and showcased sample works by Josie as both a producer and actress. The class explored her artistic vision in fashion, music, film, and the combination of her multimedia interests; her experience of being an international film producer between the East and the West; her mission to support young talents and beyond. Students at the school had an opportunity to engage with Josie and ask her questions about her career. Josie is the first Hong Kong artist to be invited to the NFTS.

Josie Ho, during her masterclass:

"I think the serendipity of timing and entertainment is an often underestimated point [...] If a project that was conceived two years ago lands on a certain day, will it still be within the zeitgeist, or not? [...] When we lose the best timing to launch a movie or CD or whatever, it hurts. I have lived through [that experience] but I never give up. I tell myself to wait, find a different angle, spot your next opportunity, and don't let anyone divert your next chance."

Alex Connock, Head of Creative Business at NFTS co-hosted the masterclass with Hiu Man Chan, Founder of NGO UK-China Film Collab.

The National Film and Television School is renowned for its incredible masterclass program:

"Welcomed through the doors of the National Film and Television School and into the homes of our students (via a laptop screen!) are an impressive list of behind the camera talent including Steve McQueen, Elizabeth Moss, Louis Theroux, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Asif Kapadia to name but a few." - NFTS

Odyssey Film Festival 2023 opened with the UK Premiere of Josie's documentary film "Finding Bliss: Fire & Ice (Director's Cut)."

Josie Ho’s passion for music and documentary making led her to create Finding Bliss: Fire & Ice (The Directors’ Cut), a documentary filmed in Iceland, the northernmost country on Earth, which also gave birth to the peculiarity of going through near national bankruptcy and simultaneously claiming the top position on the worldwide happiness index. This roadshow-therapy-experiment in a film concept was developed by Josie herself, co-directed by Dee Lam and Kim Chan.

Odyssey 2023 recognized its efforts in contributing to the debate on “Global Sustainability," seeing the film as an important work to be acknowledged and promoted.

The festival also featured the World Premiere of "Habit, The International Version + Q&A" at London's legendary Prince Charles Cinema.

Habit, The International Version is the original cut by Oscar-winning Hong Kong art director William Chang, who is known for his contribution to films by Wong Kar-Wai including: IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE, 2046, THE GRAND MASTER, FALLEN ANGELS, THE ASHES OF TIME and many more.

In the public for the first time ever, "The International Version of Habit" provided a once-in-a-life-time unique East-meets-West experience of this latest cult gem featuring Josie Ho, Bella Thorne, Andreja Pejic and Libby Mintz, directed by Janell Shirtcliff.

Apart from in-person screenings and events, the "Josie Ho in Focus" program also included screenings of Full Strike (2015), Dream Home (2010), and Butterfly (2004).

ABOUT JOSIE HO

Hong Kong-born Josie Ho is an actress, executive producer, singer, and fashion designer who has been in over 50 films since her debut in 1994. She currently finances and produces cutting edge international projects via her media company 852 Films, including a feature film project “Mother Tongue” collaborating with British director Mike Figgis.

Josie is best known for her work on screen – having starred in blockbuster movies in Hollywood such as Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Contagion’ with other leading and award-winning roles across several Chinese and Hong Kong based films. Josie is one of the only Hong Kong based artists working on the international stage having appeared in Roger Avary’s (Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs) Lucky Day as well as co-produced and starred alongside Jonathan Rhys Myers in the period biopic Rajah (Edge of the World).

Josie’s passion for music and the history of rock n roll spurred her to curate a collection of Pattie Boyd’s photography throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s that showcases her never-seen-before photos of The Beatles and Eric Clapton and gives the audience an insight into the ‘British Swinging London.’ Pattie Boyd has taken several photographs of Josie – which will be included in the exhibition.

Josie is also the lead-singer and songwriter in a band called ‘Josie and the Uni Boys’ who are one of the most popular underground punk bands in Hong Kong; with over 7 vinyl releases to date.

Josie founded Mata Hari in 2007, a bespoke accessories line as seen on A list celebrities such as Beyonce.

The “Josie Ho in Focus” program as part of Odyssey 2023 celebrated Josie as a creative artist and entrepreneur who has been finding new ways to push boundaries across and combining different mediums.

ABOUT ODYSSEY FILM FESTIVAL

Cinema is where people connect.

60+ films, masterclasses, 10 discussion panels and exclusive Q&As. Odyssey is the biggest annual film festival in the UK, bridging curious audience with Greater China and overseas Chinese communities.

In its 3rd edition, the UK-based film festival Odyssey: a Chinese cinema season celebrated "Global Sustainability" as its main theme this year, presented by NGO UK-China Film Collab. Responding to the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the festival program featured 5 main strands comprising both online and offline screenings, including "Journey," "Equality," "Biodiversity," "Environment," and "Urban Development."

The "Filmmaker in Focus" program pays tribute to outstanding and dynamic filmmakers from Hong Kong. Two exceptional artists were included in this year's festival. Musician, actress, and producer Josie Ho, as well as actor, director, and producer Stephen Chow.

