Calling all investors in GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC to recover your losses

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GDS Holdings Limited ("GDS" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GDS) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired GDS securities between April 12, 2021 and April 3, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case.



Case Details:



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Huang had engaged in undisclosed pre-paid forward sale contract transactions as early as May 2020; (2) this presented a risk of Defendant Huang’s ownership going below 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares; (3) if Huang’s ownership dipped below 5%, it would result in a change of control of the Company which, as the Company admitted, could result in disastrous consequences; and (4); as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gds or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in GDS you have until August 21, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

