Exterminating And Pest Control Services Global Market Report 2023

Arrow Exterminators Inc., The Terminix International, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Lloyd Pest Control Ltd., Apex Pest Control Inc., Environmental Pest Service LLC, and Senske Inc.



The global exterminating and pest control services market is expected to grow from $75.98 billion in 2022 to $82.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The exterminating and pest control service market is expected to reach $108.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The exterminating and pest control services include revenues earned by providing services such as regular maintenance and cleaning, biological pest control, physical pest control, and chemical pest control.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Extermination is concerned with eradicating the immediate pest infestation by killing the pests, whereas pest control is concerned with not only eliminating the current pest infestation but also preventing re-infestation. It is used to manage a wide range of pests and disease vectors, including mosquitoes, ticks, rats, and mice.



North America was the largest region in the exterminating and pst control services market in 2022. The regions covered in exterminating and pest control services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main control methods of exterminating and pest control services are chemical, mechanical, biological, and others.Chemical control refers to the use of chemical treatments to discourage any type of pest, they are one of the most common kinds of control owing to their efficacy.



The various pest types are insects, termites, rodents, and others. These are used in various applications such as commercial, residential, and industrial.



The increasing prevalence of pest-borne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the exterminating and pest control services market going forward.Vector-borne diseases, often known as pest-borne diseases, are human illnesses caused by parasites, viruses, and bacteria transmitted by vectors.



Effective pest control measures such as exterminating and pest control involve reducing the population of these vectors, either by eliminating their breeding grounds or by killing adult insects through the use of insecticides or other interventions.For instance, in March 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based organization responsible for public health, vector-borne infections account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, killing over 700,000 people each year.



Malaria is one of them, a parasite sickness carried by Anopheline mosquitoes that causes an estimated 219 million cases worldwide and more than 400,000 fatalities each year.Furthermore, dengue fever is the most common viral infection spread by Aedes mosquitoes.



Dengue affects more than 3.9 billion people in 129 countries, resulting in an estimated 96 million symptomatic cases and 40,000 fatalities per year. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of pest-borne diseases will drive the market for exterminating and pest control services.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the exterminating and pest control services market.Major companies operating in the exterminating and pest control services market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2020, Syngenta AG, a Switzerland-based provider of agricultural research and technology, introduces Spiropidion, a novel new technology that may be used to protect a wide range of crops from some of the most harmful and difficult-to-manage sucking pests, such as aphids, whiteflies, and scales.It is non-toxic to pollinators and beneficial insects, giving farmers a valuable new tool in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs, in keeping with Syngenta’s continued commitment to developing innovative and sustainable products.



The chemistry of this product is unique in that it is manufactured using a rare class of insecticides that aids crops from the inside by shielding the entire plant body from assault by destructive sucking pests, hence ensuring crop quality and yields.



In October 2022, Rentokil Initial plc, a UK-based exterminating and pest control services firm acquired Terminix Global Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition brings together two top pest control companies with a rich cultural tradition, exceptional talent, and a strong emphasis on people, and customers, providing goods and services ethically, and helping society and the environment via responsible behaviour. Terminix Global Holdings Inc. is a US-based corporation that specializes in residential and commercial pest management.



The countries covered in the exterminating and pest control services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The exterminating and pest control services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides exterminating and pest control services market statistics, including exterminating and pest control services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an exterminating and pest control services market share, detailed exterminating and pest control services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the exterminating and pest control services industry. This exterminating and pest control services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

