New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Charter Bus Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464009/?utm_source=GNW

, Wisconsin Coach Line, Coach USA, Dousman Transport Co. Inc., Gogo Charters LLC, Durham School Services, Quality Assurance Travel, King Charters, and Rukstela Charter Services.



The global charter bus services market is expected to grow from $54.26 billion in 2022 to $58.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The charter bus services market is expected to reach $76.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The charter bus services market includes revenues earned by entities through corporate event shuttles, daily employee office shuttles, shuttles between weddings, rental for religious services and special events, and other related services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



A charter bus service is a service in which an organization hires a large coach to transport a group of people to a destination selected by the group’s coordinator. These services are used to carry large passenger groups to and from major events, including sporting competitions, conferences, school field trips, weddings, and more.



Europe was the largest region in the charter bus services market in 2022. The regions covered in charter bus services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of charter bus services are long-distance charter services and local charter services.Long-distance travel refers to journeys taken by any means, such as a personal automobile, an airplane, a bus, a railway, or a ship, and for any reason, including commuting, business, pleasure, or a family or personal matter.



These are distributed through various distribution channels such as direct sales, and distributors, and are used by various end-users such as businesses or corporates, and individuals.



The growing population in corporate sectors is expected to boost the growth of the charter bus services market going forward.The corporate sector refers to the part of an economy that is made up of private enterprises.



Charter buses make it simple for businesses to plan schedules and manage travel, ensuring that every staff member arrives at the appropriate location on time, as a result, the growing population in corporate sectors increases the demand for the charter bus services market.For instance, in July 2022, according to United States Department of Labor published data, employment in the private sector was 116244 (in thousands) in June 2020, rising to 129765 (in thousands) in June 2022.



Therefore, the growing population in corporate sectors is driving the growth of the charter bus services market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the charter bus services market.Major companies operating in the charter bus services market are focusing on developing charter bus services.



For instance, in November 2022, CharterUP, a US-based fully-integrated marketplace for charter bus reservations company, launched corporate shuttle service, a new platform for booking and managing staff transportation daily.CharterUP’s technology-enabled white-label mobile app enables Fortune 500 organizations to monitor detailed rider data and live trip tracking.



Further, employees can check available shuttle schedules, pickup locations, request rides, and track shuttles in real-time from their mobile devices.



In July 2022, DATTCO, a US-based provider of commercial and school bus transportation services, acquired Flagship Bus for an undisclosed amount.Flagship Trailways’ acquisition is anticipated to enable DATTCO to increase service offerings and DATCCO is eager to welcome the Flagship team and work with them to provide a larger range of transportation options to the market in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.



Flagship Bus is a US-based company that offers receptive services, custom tours, and charter services.



The countries covered in the charter bus services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The charter bus services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides charter bus services market statistics, including charter bus services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a charter bus services market share, detailed charter bus services market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the charter bus services industry. This charter bus services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464009/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________