President Peter Ricketts Bids Farewell to Acadia University

WOLFVILLE, Nova Scotia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Peter Ricketts’ last day at the helm of Acadia University is fast approaching. The Acadia University President and Vice-Chancellor will step down on June 30, 2023, at the end of his six-year term.



The Board of Governors expressed their gratitude for his leadership, dedication to the academic mission, and impact on the community.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I would like to thank President Ricketts for his leadership over the past six years,” said Board Chair Henry Demone. “He worked tirelessly to advance Acadia’s academic mission and strengthen our impact in the community, across the region, and beyond.”

Ricketts has served multiple organizations, including the Maple League of Universities and Universities Canada. He has helped the University overcome challenges and achieve significant milestones, such as completing the Campaign for Acadia fundraising initiative, leading Acadia's response to the global pandemic, and establishing strategic partnerships with the Town of Wolfville and Students’ Union, Valley African Nova Scotia Development Association, and Glooscap First Nations.

“The last few weeks have been particularly bittersweet for me,” said Ricketts. “My term as Acadia’s leader has been the honour of my lifetime, and it’s hard to imagine a day when Acadia is not the first and last thing on my mind. I will miss the spirit of this special community and the incredible people who choose to be a part of the Acadia family.”

Acadia Students’ Union President Sadie McAlear said she will miss working alongside Ricketts, who always showed a genuine passion for student life. “He consistently checked in with students and advocated for their success and well-being," McAlear said. “I feel grateful for the community-focused atmosphere of Acadia’s campus. It allows us to establish professional and personal connections with senior administration. The relationships we build, like the one I have with Peter, are what I treasure most about my time here.”

Acadia is nearing completion of its presidential search, and interim plans will be announced soon.

Read the full story online: https://www2.acadiau.ca/home/news-reader-page/president-peter-ricketts-bids-farewell-to-acadia.html



