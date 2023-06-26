ADDYY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of adidas AG Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of adidas AG (OTC Other: ADDYY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: May 3, 2018 to February 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 27, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that adidas AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler; (2) adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it; (3) adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West’s behavior; (4) adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership; (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in adidas you have until June 27, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

