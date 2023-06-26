New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Carriers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464008/?utm_source=GNW

The global baby carriers market is expected to grow from $0.87 billion in 2022 to $0.92 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The baby carriers market is expected to reach $1.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The baby carrier market consists of sales of soft structured carriers, stretchy wraps, woven wraps, ring slings, pouch slings, mei tais, or meh dais.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A baby carrier is a sling or backpack that is used to carry babies on the back or the chest. It is a carrying appliance used by adults to hold infants close to their bodies.



North America was the largest region in the Baby Carriers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in baby carrier report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of baby carriers are buckled baby carriers, baby wrap carriers, baby sling carriers and backpack carriers.A buckle carrier is a structured baby carrier that is adaptable and quite simple to use.



The price points involved are mass and premium which are distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores and others.



The growing number of nuclear households is expected to propel the growth of the baby carrier market going forward.A nuclear household refers to a unit of the family made up of two parents and their offspring but excluding grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc.



Baby carriers are a great tool for working mothers and those with a nuclear family as it helps to carry their children and work on household chores.So, the increasing number of nuclear families will rise the demand for baby carriers.



For instance, in June 2022, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an Australia-based independent constitutional organization, there were 7.3 million households that existed in June 2022, an increase of 1 million (15.3%) from June 2012. Of these, 6.2 million (84.2%) were couple-headed households, and 1.0 million (14.2%) were one-parent households, with single mothers making up 79.9% of them. Therefore, the growing number of nuclear households is driving the baby carrier market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the baby carrier market.Major companies operating in the baby carrier market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2021, Ergo baby Inc., a US-based organization specializing in creating and selling baby carriers and other components, launched the Ergobaby Aerloom carrier. Ergobaby Aerloom is designed to complement parents’ everyday activities, enabling them to lead busy, on-the-go lifestyles with babies while still feeling like themselves. The carrier is expertly produced from superior Formaknit Fabric, a machine-knit fabric that is lightweight yet durable and created by smoothly connecting yarn strands into distinctive designs. Aerloom provides unrivaled flexibility, support, and breathability, letting parents keep their babies near without adding strength. The other advantages are reduced carbon footprint, lightweight, adaptability, Adjustments to the growth of the infant, extraordinary comfort, and intuitive design.



In January 2021, Thrive International Inc., a US-based company that manufactures and markets baby carriers acquired LÍLLÉbaby for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, LÍLLÉbaby will join a distinguished group of lifestyle baby businesses, including Moby Wrap and Petunia Pickle Bottom, which have also experienced considerable development under Thrive International Inc. LÍLLÉbaby is a US-based manufacturer of baby carriers and other baby products.



The countries covered in the baby carrier market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The baby carriers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides baby carriers market statistics, including baby carriers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with baby carriers market share, detailed baby carriers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the baby carriers industry. This baby carriers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

