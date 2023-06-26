Paraiba Tourmaline: Star Lanka's Jewel in the Crown of Luxury Gemstones

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Star Lanka unveils its stunning Paraiba Tourmaline collection, offering rare, high-quality gemstones with captivating neon blues and greens for luxury jewelry connoisseurs globally.

Star Lanka, a prominent player in the gemstone industry, is setting new luxury standards with its breathtaking Paraiba Tourmalines collection. These rare and exquisite gemstones, boasting beautiful neon blues and greens, have captured the attention of jewellery connoisseurs worldwide.

"Introducing our Paraiba Tourmaline collection is like revealing nature's best-kept secrets," shares a spokesperson from Star Lanka. "These gemstones, with their unique color range, embody the ultimate in rare gemstone beauty." Find out more about Blue Paraiba Tourmaline 43.31ct (PA1393)

Paraiba Tourmaline, first discovered in the untamed wilderness of Brazil, has taken the gem world by storm. Its vibrant neon colours, from electric blues to vivid greens, mesmerise gem enthusiasts and collectors. While new deposits of Paraiba Tourmaline have been found in Nigeria and Mozambique, the allure of the original Brazilian stones remains unparalleled. The scarcity and remarkable beauty of Paraiba Tourmaline have driven its value to record-breaking heights.

Star Lanka's curated collection showcases the mesmerising spectrum of Paraiba Tourmalines. Each gemstone in the collection reflects nature's captivating colours, from deep ocean blues reminiscent of tropical waters to vibrant forest greens evoking lush landscapes. The unique hues of Paraiba Tourmaline make it a highly sought-after gemstone for those who desire extraordinary and one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces.

Beyond its stunning colours, Paraiba Tourmaline possesses exceptional hardness. With a Mohs hardness rating of 7.0–7.5, it combines enduring strength with aesthetic allure, ensuring that each gemstone retains its beauty and brilliance for future generations. Star Lanka's commitment to authenticity and quality sets them apart in the luxury gemstone market. Each Paraiba Tourmaline piece in their collection undergoes rigorous selection to ensure it meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and rarity.

"Our customers can rest assured that each Paraiba Tourmaline piece is as genuine and entrancing as nature intended," assures the spokesperson from Star Lanka. The company's dedication to providing ethically sourced and certified gemstones ensures that customers can confidently indulge in Paraiba Tourmaline's beauty.

The Paraiba Tourmaline collection by Star Lanka has garnered rave reviews from delighted customers. "Star Lanka's Paraiba Tourmaline collection is mesmerising, " a satisfied customer exclaimed. "It feels like wearing a piece of the ocean." The allure of these gemstones lies not only in their exceptional beauty but also in their story—a story of nature's remarkable artistry and the craftsmanship that brings it to life.

Gemstone enthusiasts, seekers, and buyers are cordially invited to step into the world of luxury gemstones and experience the magnetic allure of Paraiba Tourmaline for themselves. Visit Star Lanka's website at www.starlanka.com/gemstones/paraiba-tourmaline/ to view the collection in all its splendour. Whether you're a connoisseur seeking a unique gemstone for a bespoke jewellery piece or a collector adding to your prized collection, the Paraiba Tourmaline collection offers an unparalleled selection.

About Star Lanka:

Star Lanka is a renowned name in the gemstone industry, offering a wide range of high-quality gemstones to luxury connoisseurs worldwide. With a solid commitment to authenticity, quality, and exceptional craftsmanship, the company has established itself as a leader in the market. Star Lanka's Paraiba Tourmaline collection exemplifies the beauty and rarity of these captivating gemstones.

