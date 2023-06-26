Rochester & Syracuse NY Air Filtration Leader R.P. Fedder Announces Partnership with Schubertb2b and KISS PR

New York, NY, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.P. Fedder, a leading custom filter design and manufacturing company, has announced a partnership with Schubertb2b.com and KISS PR to increase content awareness and improve news distribution. The partnership aims to leverage the expertise and experience of these companies to amplify R.P. Fedder's news and content across digital channels, raising awareness of the importance of indoor air quality in K-12 schools.

Philadelphia-based Schubertb2b.com specializes in B2B digital marketing, offering a range of services including content marketing, SEO, and lead generation. The company has a proven track record of delivering successful campaigns for clients across a variety of industries.

Dallas-based KISS PR is a digital PR and storytelling agency that helps businesses achieve their goals through effective storytelling and content distribution. The company's services include press release writing and distribution, media outreach, and social media management.

Through this partnership, R.P. Fedder aims to reach a wider audience and raise awareness of the importance of improving indoor air quality in K-12 schools. The company's new resource on this topic will be among the first pieces of content to benefit from this partnership.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Schubertb2b.com and KISS PR to increase the visibility of our news and content," said a spokesperson for R.P. Fedder. "Their expertise and experience in digital marketing and PR will be invaluable in helping us reach a wider audience and raise awareness of the importance of indoor air quality in K-12 schools."

For more information on R.P. Fedder's partnership with Schubertb2b.com and KISS PR, or to learn more about the company's filtration solutions, please contact the R.P. Fedder team via phone or email.

