Support Activities For Printing Global Market Report 2023

The global support activities for printing market is expected to grow from $25.77 billion in 2022 to $27.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The support activities for printing market is expected to reach $32.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The support activities for the printing market include revenues earned by entities by providing services like plate producing, data imaging, bookbinding, and book repairs.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Support activities for printing refer to a set of activities for generating books, labels, business cards, stationery, newspapers, and other materials, as well as supporting tasks. These activities are essential to the printing industry, and they nearly always provide a product that is essential to the printing industry (a printing plate, a bound book, or a computer disk or file).



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the support activities for printing market in 2022. The regions covered in support activities for the printing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of support activities for printing are pre-press services and post-press services.Prepress services are printing support activities, which refer to the process of designing a print layout and carrying out all necessary processes to produce the printed result.



It is used in various types of organizations, including small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises, and are used for household and commercial applications.



The growing advertising needs of enterprises are expected to propel the growth of the support activities for printing market going forward.Advertising is a marketing strategy that involves paying for space to advertise a product, service, or cause.



Advertisements, or just ads for short, are the real commercial messaging.Advertising is printed in hard copy in various media, such as newspapers, magazines, brochures, and direct mail.



So, an increase in the need for advertising expands the support activities for the printing market. For instance, in April 2022, according to an article shared by the International News Media Association, a US-based global community of market-leading news media companies, the expenditure on advertising in print newspapers grew globally last year by 4.8%. In Germany, 89% of newspaper revenue comes from print. 64% of Folha de S. Paulo’s (a Brazil-based daily newspaper) advertising revenue in Brazil comes from print. Therefore, the growing advertising needs of enterprises are driving the growth of the support activities for printing market.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the support activities for printing market.Major companies operating in the support activities for printing market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Carbon Inc., a US-based 3D printing technology company, launched the M-Series 3D printers, leveraging the next generation of DLS (Digital Light Synthesis) printing. The next generation of Carbon printers will come in two models, the M3 and the M3 Max, that will provide an advanced end-to-end idea-to-production platform when paired with the Carbon Design EngineTM and Carbon DLS materials. Faster printing, simplified printer operations, reliable parts, easy installation, and a larger build area are just some of the essential characteristics of the system.



In June 2021, Ennis Inc., a US-based provider of business forms, pressure-seal forms, labels, tags, and envelopes, acquired AmeriPrint Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would add further skills and expertise to Ennis’ increasing product line, including barcoding and changeable imaging, and will give the company’s current offerings more depth. AmeriPrint Corporation is a US-based printer that provides business document printing services.



The countries covered in the support activities for the printing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The support activities for printing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides support activities for printing market statistics, including support activities for printing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a support activities for printing market share, detailed support activities for printing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the support activities for printing industry. This support activities for printing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

