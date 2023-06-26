Futu Holdings Limited: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; August 11, 2023 deadline.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Futu securities between April 27, 2020 and May 16, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

As per the allegations in the complaint, the defendants, during the specified class period, were involved in making false and/or deceptive statements, as well as failing to disclose certain information. The specific claims are as follows:

The defendants did not disclose that Futu's business operations in China were illegal due to their failure to acquire the necessary licenses. Instead of disclosing their unlawful activities, the defendants falsely characterized the relevant Chinese laws as ambiguous, thereby misleading investors. This non-disclosure and mischaracterization exposed the company to an increased risk of regulatory enforcement. Consequently, the defendants' statements regarding the company's business, operations, and future prospects were materially false, misleading, and lacked a reasonable basis throughout the relevant times.

As a result of these alleged wrongful acts, members of the class have suffered significant losses and damages.

