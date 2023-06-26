Major Drilling Announces Publication of Sustainability Report

MONCTON, New Brunswick, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDI), a leading provider of specialized drilling services to the mining sector, today published its Sustainability Report covering the reporting period of calendar 2022.



“We’re proud to announce the publication of our second annual Sustainability Report, showcasing Major Drilling’s continued dedication to sustainable practices and responsible operations”, said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling. “As a leading provider of drilling services for the mining sector, Major Drilling recognizes the importance of minimizing its environmental impact while positively contributing to the communities in which we operate. This Sustainability Report details our progress on key sustainability areas, including environmental performance, employee well-being, community engagement, and ethical business practices.”

2022 Sustainability Report highlights include:

12% intensity reduction in scope 1 & 2 Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) emissions.

Embarked on a global assessment of GHG emissions and will be working on a roadmap to explore and identify emissions reduction opportunities.

Deployment of Solid Removal Centrifuge systems, resulting in 90% water recycling rates.

Adopted a Biodiversity policy.

Maintained gender parity on the Board in 2022, with 50% female representation.

Enhanced vendor on-boarding through inclusion of human rights obligations.

Completed 115,350 “Take 5s”, which is a risk assessment tool used to identify and control hazards encountered on site and in the environment where the task is being completed.

The report is available on our website at: www.majordrilling.com/2022 Sustainability Report

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.