SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – TALS)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Talaris” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq – TALS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the Company’s merger with Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (“Tourmaline”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Talaris shareholders will only receive 21.3% of the combined company.



The investigation concerns whether the Talaris Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process resulting in Tourmaline acquiring a greater percentage of the combined company than it should have received.

If you own shares of Talaris stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visiting https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/brodsky-smith-announces-investigation-talaris-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-tals/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

