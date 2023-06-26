Automated Solar Panel Cleaning Market to hit $1.5 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Automated Solar Panel Cleaning Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 1.5 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing electricity consumption, rapid population expansion, and introduction of green city projects are major factors driving industry growth. An automatic solar panel cleaning system safeguards ensured that the solar panels are always clean, increasing the overall energy production by up to 30%. Solar energy is considered a clean and renewable energy source. However, the accumulation of dirt and debris on solar panels can impact their performance and reduce the overall environmental benefits. Automated cleaning systems help to maintain optimal panel efficiency, ensuring smooth power generation. These factors may influence industry dynamics over the forecast period.

Minimal water consumption to augment dry-cleaning technology demand

The dry-cleaning automated solar panel cleaning market segment is projected to depict remarkable growth over 2023-2032. Dry cleaning systems are compatible, cost-effective, lower environmental impact, and are considered more efficient as they require less water and time compared to its counterpart. They can be integrated into the overall monitoring and maintenance system, allowing operators to remotely schedule cleaning cycles based on the weather conditions and performance of the panels.





Commercial sector to dominate industry landscape

The commercial sector will showcase considerable growth between 2023 and 2032 owing to the increased adoption of solar energy in commercial buildings including offices, factories, and warehouses. This allows these facilities to reduce their reliance on traditional energy sources and lower their carbon footprint. Moreover, manual cleaning can be a time-consuming and labor-intensive process, especially for large installations, which has encouraged commercial builders to install automatic cleaning systems for solar panels.

North America to hold significant share of the automated solar panel cleaning industry

North America automated solar panel cleaning market value will rise drastically by 2032 on account of government incentives, falling solar panel costs, and a growing focus on renewable energy sources. Furthermore, a wide range of weather conditions, including dust storms, snow, and heavy rain have boosted the demand for solar panel cleaning systems in the region. Automated cleaning systems help to remove these contaminants, ensuring optimal performance and energy production, which may further amplify demand for these systems in the region.





Automated solar panel cleaning industry players

Some of the key players profiled in the automated solar panel cleaning industry report include Boson Robotics Ltd., Ecoppia, NOMADD, Indisolar Products Private Limited, BladeRanger, Heliotex, Sharp Corporation, SunBrush mobil GmbH, LLC, Karcher, Premier Solar Cleaning, Saint-Gobain Surface Conditioning and UT Pumps & Systems Private Limited among others. They are focusing on product diversification and strategic partnerships & acquisitions to attain a competitive edge in the industry.

Automated solar panel cleaning market news

In May 2022, Skilancer Solar, a clean-tech firm, introduced its new automatic waterless robot for cleaning small-scale solar panels in households. With this, the company aims to improve its product offering and expand its business reach in the upcoming years.

In March 2023, Karcher, a solar cleaning solutions provider, introduced its complete solar panel cleaning solutions range in India. The company aims at expanding customer base and strengthen its market position.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Automated solar panel cleaning industry 360º synopsis, 2019 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Application trends

2.4 Technology trends

2.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Automated Solar Panel Cleaning Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Positive outlook toward solar energy

3.2.1.2 Falling prices of solar PV

3.2.1.3 Growing solar PV installations

3.2.1.4 Integration of a sustainable energy infrastructure

3.2.1.5 Favourable government initiatives

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Lack of consumer inclination toward module cleaning across residential establishments

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Porter's Analysis

3.7 PESTEL Analysis

