Northann Corp Details Progress on Social and Environmental Goals in 2023 Baseline ESG Report

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp, a renowned leader in the field of 3D printing for home improvement, is pleased to announce the official launch of its comprehensive Baseline ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Report.



The report has been meticulously crafted in accordance with the universally recognized ESG framework, underscoring Northann Corp's commitment to transparency. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the company's performance across 21 core metrics, which are diligently reviewed and updated on a quarterly basis.

In order to uphold transparency and ensure accountability, Northann Corp has adopted an advanced disclosure platform to monitor its progress. This platform effectively showcases the company's sustainability performance, benchmarked against the esteemed Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics (SCM) framework developed by the World Economic Forum.

“Northann Corp remains resolute in its adherence to ESG principles, recognizing them as the most effective means of generating enduring enterprise value and addressing societal imperatives. The release of this Baseline ESG Report not only attests to this unwavering commitment, but also signifies a significant milestone in the company's journey towards sustainable business practices,” stated CEO/Founder Lin Li.

Download the Northann Corp ESG report here.

For more information about the report, or to learn more about Northann Corp's sustainability initiatives, please visit the Northann Corp website or reach out to the company's media relations department at ir@northann.com.