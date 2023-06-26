Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Size Worth USD 2.8 Billion by 2030 at 4.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Information By Type, End User, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market Size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 1.99 billion in 2022 to USD 2.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.80% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope

Surgical drapes are employed during operations to keep surfaces, equipment, and the patient's surroundings clean and avoid getting in touch with germs. Like a surgical mask, a surgical robe is a protective clothing item designed for use worn by medical staff during surgery to prevent the spread of pathogens, bodily fluids, and other objects. For the market to grow, there must be an increase in hospital-acquired infections. The surgical field is shielded from contamination by surgical drapes, which act as a physical barrier. Surgical drapes and robes are a type of barrier between the patient's body and the bacteria used in surgical operations as well as other potential contaminants that could be present in the surgical area. They are available in various sizes and shapes depending on the type of patient and the needs of the treatment plan.

Both single-use and reusable drapes and gowns are available easily. Additionally, to serve as a physical barrier, they are heat resistant. Pathogens cannot enter due to the mesh's tight weave. Drapes, such as those for obstetrics and cardiovascular surgery, are often constructed following the type of surgical treatment. Dresses and drapes have a variety of different types of styles and features. These are made from cloth that has been chemically treated and is either synthetic, cotton, or both. These are also fashioned from a variety of materials. They go by various titles depending on how they will be used in hospitals, including operating room gowns, procedural dresses, isolation gowns, and surgical isolation robes. Government agencies have been boosting their funding, which has stimulated market expansion. The region will produce surgical gowns by making such investments, accelerating market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2.8 Billion CAGR 4.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing number of surgeries and High incidences of hospital-acquired infections Rising number of surgical procedures to propel market growth

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Competitive Landscape:

Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

STERIS Corporation (U.S.)

Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

Halyard Health (U.S.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Pacon Manufacturing (U.S.)

Medica Europe B.V. (The Netherlands)

Guardian (US)

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

The key factor influencing the surgical draperies and gowns market is the rise in surgical operations related to injuries sustained in sporting incidents and cardiac surgeries because of the rising frequency of cardiovascular illnesses and other chronic ailments where surgery is recommended. Due to the expanding need for patient and healthcare worker protection and the growing number of surgical site infections, surgical gowns, and drapes are also in great demand.

The necessity for surgical drapes will expand as the number of operations increases. The requirement for surgical drapes will rise as hospitalizations and HAIs increase globally. As a result, this aspect raises the demand for more surgical drapes and gowns, further accelerating market expansion. The industry's expansion is also aided by the key market participants' expanding strategic initiatives involving protection kits. The demand for surgical gowns and drapes is increased by numerous infections, which is predicted to fuel market expansion. The strategic actions made by market participants are also accelerating the market's expansion.

Restraints

The production of throwaway surgical gowns and drapes must continue. Disposable linens are prone to tearing and cracking, particularly if the supplies are inferior. Additionally, they use larger particles than reusables, which drives up operating expenses even more. This constraint prevents market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic badly impacted almost every element of the world economy, particularly the global supply chain. At first, factories were closed, or their production was slowed; restrictions on imports and exports were placed by several nations, and mobility was slowed or stopped. Patients and healthcare workers worldwide are also very concerned about healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The surgical drape requirement will increase as the incidence of hospitals and HAIs increases globally. Personal protective equipment has gained more attention due to emerging diseases such as COVID-19, hepatitis C, hepatitis B, SARS, and Ebola hemorrhagic fever. The need for personal protective equipment, such as surgical face masks, gloves, and gowns, has increased dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Segmentation

By end user, the market includes hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

By type, the market includes surgical drapes and surgical gowns.

Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Regional Insights

The increased number of surgeries and the expanding population can be attributed to the APAC market growth. Due to the growing burden of chronic diseases and continuous improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, Asia-Pacific will continue to lead the market over the projection period. The market growth rate is also being further boosted by expanding attempts to encourage the usage of temporary surgical drapes and gowns within this region. Additionally, it is anticipated that technological developments in the healthcare industry and rising R&D efforts will open new potential prospects for the market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, a boom in consumer appetite for surgical drapes in this part of the world is fueled by the rapidly expanding medical tourism sector. Over the forecast period, North America is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

