Jourdan Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has closed its second tranche of a previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of common shares of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (each, a “Flow-Through Share”) at a price of $0.08 per Flow-Through Share (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of $200,000 (the “Second Tranche”). For more information about the Offering and the first tranche closing (the “First Tranche”), please see the Company’s press release dated March 24, 2023 and June 12, 2023, respectively, which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Pursuant to the Second Tranche, Jourdan issued 2,500,000 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $0.08 per share, each of which are subject to a statutory four month hold period, which expires on October 27, 2023. Completion of the Offering (including the First Tranche and Second Tranche) is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

In connection with the Second Tranche, Jourdan paid finder’s fees of $16,000 in cash and issued 200,000 non-transferable finder’s warrants (“Finder’s Warrants”) to Roche Securities Limited in accordance with TSXV policies. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 at any time prior to June 26, 2025. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration expenses on its Baillarge lithium mining property.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec Lithium Mine.

