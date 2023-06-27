From Virtual To Volumetric: Volumetric Video Market Set to Soar Past USD 16.24 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research on Volumetric Video Market , increasing use of volumetric video in social media platforms, development of lightweight and portable volumetric capture solutions, integration of artificial intelligence (ai) and machine learning (ml) in volumetric video processing, the emergence of cloud-based volumetric video services, growth of volumetric video streaming platforms, application of volumetric video in teleconferencing and remote collaboration, focus on improving compression and transmission technologies for efficient delivery of volumetric content, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Volumetric Video Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 94

Figures – 75

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/volumetric-video-market

Volumetric video is a type of video that captures the full 3D shape of a scene. It is often used in virtual reality and augmented reality applications. The volumetric video market is rapidly growing and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2025. The growth of the volumetric video market is being driven by the increasing demand for immersive experiences in the entertainment, gaming, and education sectors.

Prominent Players in Volumetric Video Market

Microsoft

Intel

Unity Technologies

Alphabet

Sony

4D Views

8i

Scatter

Stereolabs

Jaunt

Metastage

ModTec Labs

Canon

Dimension

Evercoast

Vividq

Coretec Group

Voxon Photonics

Holoxica

Volucap

Software Component Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Software components dominated the global market as they are widely used for volumetric videos. Volumetric video processing software enables the conversion of captured 3D data into a format suitable for rendering and playback. It involves complex algorithms and techniques to stitch together multiple camera views, generate depth maps, and create a cohesive volumetric representation.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/volumetric-video-market

Entertainment is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, entertainment is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for immersive and engaging content. In addition, it offers the ability to capture real-world performances and objects in three dimensions, providing a more lifelike and interactive experience for viewers.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a high demand for immersive experiences, driven by the strong presence of the entertainment and gaming industries. There is a significant consumer base that is eager to explore cutting-edge technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), which are closely related to volumetric video. This demand drives the adoption and growth of the volumetric video market in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Volumetric Video market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Volumetric Video.

Key Developments in Volumetric Video Market

In January 2023, Microsoft partnered with 8i to bring volumetric video to Microsoft Teams.

In February 2023, Unity Technologies partnered with Canon to bring volumetric video to the Unity platform.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/volumetric-video-market

Key Questions Answered in Volumetric Video Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Reed Sensor Market

Global Human Augmentation Market

Global Graphics Card Market

Global Smart Home Market

Global Serverless Architecture Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com