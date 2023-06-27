Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market to Hit US$ 1.60 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global hot and cold therapy packs market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 1.02 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 1.60 billion by 2031. Analysis of the global market for hot and cold therapy packs indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The Hot and Cold Therapy Packs market refers to the global industry focused on the production, distribution, and utilization of therapeutic packs designed to provide either hot or cold therapy for pain relief and injury management. These packs are widely used in healthcare settings, sports medicine, rehabilitation centers, and even by individuals at home. Hot therapy packs, typically heated in a microwave or hot water, are effective in relaxing muscles, improving blood circulation, and alleviating stiffness.

Download the Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/hot-and-cold-therapy-packs-market/8987

Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.02 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1.60 billion CAGR 5.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Services, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The market for hot and cold therapy packs is being propelled by factors including the rise in musculoskeletal diseases and sports injuries, increased knowledge of non-pharmacological pain management techniques, and escalating desire for quick and affordable treatment choices. The market is characterized by continuous product innovation, with manufacturers focusing on developing user-friendly and versatile therapy packs to cater to diverse consumer needs. Additionally, the adoption of hot and cold therapy packs by healthcare professionals and individuals seeking pain relief and injury management is contributing to the market's growth.

Recent Development in the Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market:

Whitney Johns, the company's top brand influencer, unveiled Brain Activate - ENERGY GelTM in December 2022. It is a unique proprietary gel pack with a nootropic composition.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for hot and cold therapy packs includes:

3M Company

Breg Inc.

Bruder Healthcare Company

Medtronic Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/hot-and-cold-therapy-packs-market/8987

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the global hot and cold therapy packs market is segmented into instant packs, dry and moist packs, bottle systems, wraps, and others.

It is estimated that dry and moist hot and cold packs account for the largest revenue share in the global market. This dominance is due to their well-established effectiveness in treating pain.

Based on application, the global hot and cold therapy packs market is segmented into sports injury, mastitis, neuropathic pain, post-surgery, and others.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share of around 30% in 2022 in the global hot and cold therapy packs market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted thorough global market research on the market for hot and cold treatment packs. We examined the fundamental characteristics of the market, notable investment opportunities, regional development patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market actors, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL HOT AND COLD THERAPY PACKS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Instant Packs Dry and Moist Packs Bottle System Wraps Others

GLOBAL HOT AND COLD THERAPY PACKS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Sports Injury Mastitis Neuropathic Pain Post-Surgery Others

HOT AND COLD THERAPY PACKS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8987

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Postoperative Pain Medication Market by Drug Class (NSAIDS, Opioids), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mast Cell Stabilizers Market by Type (Mastocytosis, Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, and Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

COMT Inhibitors Market by Drugs (Entacapone, Tolcapone), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Neurofibromatosis Market by Type (NF1, NF2), Drug Class (Antihistamines, Antineoplastic Agents), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Synthetic Ovulation Stimulants Market by Drug Class (Clomiphene Citrate (CC), Aromatase Inhibitors, GnRH Analogs), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".