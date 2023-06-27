CORRECTION: Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by shares of AUGA group, AB and capital

| Source: AUGA group AUGA group

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Correction: Total number of shares, authorised capital of shares and total number of votes data have been corrected. The correction was made in both languages. Other published data remained unchanged.

On 28 April 2023 during the Annual General Meeting of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – “the Company“)  Shareholders, decision to increase Company’s authorised capital was taken.

Security information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:

Share type Ordinary registered shares
ISIN LT0000127466
Nominal, EUR 0.29
Total number of shares 231,735,132
Authorised capital of the Company, EUR 67,203,188.28
Total number of votes 231,735,132


Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt