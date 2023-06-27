CORRECTION: Notification on the total number of voting rights granted by shares of AUGA group, AB and capital

Correction: Total number of shares, authorised capital of shares and total number of votes data have been corrected. The correction was made in both languages. Other published data remained unchanged.
On 28 April 2023 during the Annual General Meeting of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – “the Company“) Shareholders, decision to increase Company’s authorised capital was taken.
Security information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:
|Share type
|Ordinary registered shares
|ISIN
|LT0000127466
|Nominal, EUR
|0.29
|Total number of shares
|231,735,132
|Authorised capital of the Company, EUR
|67,203,188.28
|Total number of votes
|231,735,132
Contacts:
Mindaugas Ambrasas, AUGA group, AB CFO
Phone: +370 620 67296
Email: m.ambrasas@auga.lt