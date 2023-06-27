Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 4 May 2023.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 11 May to no later than 25 July 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 19 June to 23 June, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,778,587 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 316.2033 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 19 June 498,587 317.4894 158,296,087.48 20 June 480,000 321.3044 154,226,112.00 21 June 550,000 320.7524 176,413,820.00 22 June 650,000 314.1465 204,195,225.00 23 June 600,000 309.1121 185,467,260.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2023 programme

11,138,860 302.5853 3,370,455,605.68 Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 13,917,447 305.3041 4,249,054,110.16





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 78,676,925 own shares, corresponding to 2.48% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





