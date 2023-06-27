Sidetrade selected by Criteo to optimize its Order-to-Cash

French English

Global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash solutions, Sidetrade has been selected by global commerce media company, Criteo , for a multi-year agreement.



Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes, has selected Sidetrade to streamline and optimize its Order-to-Cash processes.

“As the advertising and technology industries continue to evolve, it’s crucial that we’re adapting to these changes to ensure that our clients are constantly front of mind. We’re pleased to be supported by Sidetrade as we look to optimize the effectiveness of our global standard processes, accelerate cash flow and deliver a positive client experience,” stated Petrie Terblanche, SVP Finance Shared Services of Criteo.

The decision to appoint Sidetrade was based on the strength of its technology and the quality of its team, particularly its agility on business requirements and project methodology, which fits together very well with Criteo´s processes.

Sidetrade’s AI technology analyzes billions of B2B transactions daily, enabling businesses to tap into the power of automation and focus on driving productivity and building customer relationships. With Sidetrade recommending the best dunning strategies and providing automatable actions, Criteo can anticipate payment behavior and customer risk. This allows for faster decision-making, globally standardized systems, productivity, full KPI visibility and cash flow generation.

Jean-Claude Charpenet, VP Sales Europe at Sidetrade, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Criteo as the newest Sidetrade customer and to support its business growth in an ever-evolving market. Next-generation artificial intelligence technology is a core part of our foundation; an ethos shared by Criteo. We believe our technology and teams will be a great asset to Criteo in helping them meet their business goals, accelerate cash flow generation and improve efficiency.”

Criteo joins more than 120 international players in the ICT sector who already rely on Sidetrade to simplify customer payments and provide continuous improvements to their Order-to-Cash efficiency.





Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Criteo, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

