Accruent Accelerates Innovation in Multi-site Retail with ServiceChannel Partnership

Austin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, a leading provider of workplace and asset management solutions, announced today that it has expanded its cross-portfolio offerings to include ServiceChannel solutions. This strategic partnership by Accruent and ServiceChannel, both Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) companies, gives organizations a powerful solution to automate important processes around commercial real estate construction, leases, facilities, and assets.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in Accruent's ongoing commitment to developing innovative industry-focused cloud solutions. By combining ServiceChannel's cutting-edge SaaS platform with Accruent's comprehensive capabilities, multi-site retail customers can now unlock unparalleled efficiency and performance in their facilities. This enables businesses to effectively manage maintenance and repairs, which make up over 70% of total facilities expenses, leading to enhanced cost management and operational effectiveness.

Accruent customers can now benefit from ServiceChannel's cloud CMMS, managed services, and extensive network of more than 70,000 global contractors and providers, equipping them with the necessary tools to thrive in today's competitive market. The ServiceChannel solution offers enterprise data analytics, actionable industry insights, invoice and payment automation, and proactive asset management. A dedicated customer success team offers expert advice and 24/7 support, which leads to faster time to value and less downtime for customers.

With this collaboration, Accruent offers the industry’s most comprehensive facilities and asset management software for the built environment by enhancing the customer experience while optimizing costs. As part of the Facility and Asset Lifecycle (FAL) group, these two companies serve many of the largest retail companies in North America.

Bill Pollak, FAL group president, which includes Accruent and ServiceChannel, emphasized the shared vision driving this new direction: “Accruent joining forces with ServiceChannel empowers businesses to make more informed decisions, streamline operations, and optimize their built environment. It was born of a shared goal to create innovative facility and asset lifecycle management solutions worldwide.”

When paired with Accruent’s Lucernex and vxObserve solutions, the ServiceChannel offering provides multi-site retail customers with end-to-end lifecycle management tools for their built environment. This includes a best-in-class leasing and project management solution for real estate, a robust energy management tool, an IoT remote monitoring platform, and a cloud-based CMMS with facility management services and a robust global provider network.

