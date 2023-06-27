Global Next Generation Sequencing Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations among NGS Instrument Manufacturers to Expand and Improve Product Offerings

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Market by Offering Type Application Technology - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global NGS market is projected to reach $27.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2030.



Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report comprises the analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The growth of the NGS market is driven by rising cancer prevalence and increasing application of NGS in cancer treatment and research, the declining costs of genome sequencing, technological advancements in sequencing procedures, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, the surge in genome mapping programs, and improvements in regulatory and reimbursement scenarios for NGS-based diagnostic tests.



However, the high costs of NGS systems and consumables, the availability of alternative technologies, the low chances of identifying positive, actionable mutations for precision medicine, and ethical and legal issues related to NGS-based diagnosis restrain the growth of this market.

The increasing applications of NGS, the rising adoption of bioinformatics and genomic data management solutions, and government initiatives supporting large-scale genomic sequencing projects are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in the NGS market.



However, the lack of skilled professionals and regulatory and standardization concerns in diagnostic testing are major challenges to market growth. The increasing demand for NGS automation, the development of portable sequencing technologies, and increasing partnerships and collaborations among NGS instrument manufacturers to expand and improve product offerings are prominent trends in the next-generation sequencing market.



Based on offering, in 2023, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growing adoption of NGS technology in research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing adoption of NGS for genome mapping purposes, increasing the demand for consumables.



Based on sequencing type, targeted genome sequencing is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Targeted genome sequencing offers high throughput sequencing, high reliability, and low cost compared to WGS and WES, which are driving this segment's growth.



Based on technology, the sequencing by synthesis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Less time for sequencing, error-free results, and low cost compared to other technologies are leading to the largest share of the segment. Additionally, the growing incorporation of this technology in NGS products further supports the largest share of this segment.



Based on application, in 2023, the clinical applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global NGS market. The increase in cancer cases, growing research activities to develop genome-based cancer medicine, and applications of NGS in reproductive health diagnosis contribute to this segment's large market share.



Based on end user, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High patient inflows at hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, a wider range of services and treatments, and growing collaborations between hospitals and NGS supplier companies are supporting the growth of this segment.





Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

Factor Analysis

Trends

Industry Trends

Increasing Partnerships and Collaborations among NGS Instrument Manufacturers to Expand and Improve Product Offerings

Technology Trends

Development of Portable Sequencing Technologies

Increasing Demand for NGS Automation

Case Studies

Clear Labs, Inc. (U.S.) Offers Google Cloud Services-based NGS Platform for Food Safety Testing

Pairend Biotechnology (Turkey) Offers NGS Cloud, an Artificial Intelligence-Supported Genetic Data Analysis Platform

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis





Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Companies, and Strategic Developments)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (U.K.)

10X Genomics Inc. (U.S.)

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China)





Scope of the Report:

NGS Market Assessment, By Offering

Consumables

Sample Preparation Consumables

DNA Extraction and Amplification

Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

Quality Control

Other Consumables

NGS Platforms/Instruments

Software

Services

(Other consumables include vials, pipettes, containers, trays, sequencing reagents, flow cells, and tubes)



NGS Market Assessment, by Sequencing Type

Targeted Genome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Other Sequencing Types

(Other sequencing types include degradome sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) sequencing, and methylation sequencing)



NGS Market Assessment, by Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

DNA nanoball sequencing

(Other sequencing technologies include polony sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, and true single molecule sequencing (tSMS))



NGS Market Assessment, by Application

Research Applications

Drug Discovery

Agriculture & Animal Research

Other Research Applications

Clinical Applications

Reproductive Health Diagnosis

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Other Clinical Applications

(Other research applications include food microbiology, microbiota analysis in the beverage industry, and environmental studies, and other clinical applications include the detection of genetic aberrations in neurological disorders, rare diseases, metabolic and immune disorders, and food-borne illnesses)



NGS Market Assessment, by End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Other End Users

(Other end users include forensic laboratories & security agencies, food & beverage companies, and agriculture companies)



NGS Market Assessment, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

