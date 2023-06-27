Havila Kystruten AS: Received term sheet for refinancing and update to equity investors

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.



Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Havila Kystruten AS (the "Company") on 19 June 2023 regarding the Company's revised refinancing plan, comprising an integrated EUR 65m equity private placement (the “Equity Private Placement”) and EUR 325m bond financing. The Company has received a term sheet from an institutional investor for a private debt solution which is deemed more attractive than the terms contemplated in the bond issue. Furthermore, additional institutional investors have communicated that they are contemplating providing terms for similar private bilateral debt solution. Consequently, the Company has decided to pursue such alternative track and engage with said parties.

An Extraordinary General Meeting has been summoned to be held today, Tuesday 27 June 2023 at 09:00, to resolve the Equity Private Placement. The meeting will be held as planned, but as the debt instrument differs from the originally envisaged bond structure, the subscribers in the Equity Private Placement will be requested to reconfirm their orders at a later stage.

Arctic Securities AS, Fearnley Securities AS and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge are acting as Managers for the contemplated refinancing of the Company. Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS are acting as legal counsel to Havila Kystruten AS and the Managers, respectively.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Arne Johan Dale, CFO of Havila Kystruten AS, on 27 June 2023 at 09:00 CEST.

Chief Executive Officer Bent Martini +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale +47 909 87 706

