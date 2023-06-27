Global Tabletop Sweeteners Industry Report 2023-2030: Growing Focus on Health & Wellness & Rising Consumer Preference in Emerging Economies

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tabletop Sweeteners Market by Sweetener Ingredient Type, Source, Form, Packaging Format, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tabletop sweeteners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $2.18 billion by 2030 from 2023 to 2030. Moreover, in terms of volume, this market is projected to reach 18,830.7 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the tabletop sweeteners market across five major geographies, emphasizing the current market trends, market size, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The growth of the tabletop sweeteners market is mainly attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes and the growing focus on health & wellness. However, the high prices of tabletop sweeteners and the adverse health effects associated with tabletop sweeteners restrain the growth of this market.



Based on sweetener ingredient type, in terms of value, in 2023, the stevia segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global tabletop sweeteners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increasing consumer awareness regarding consuming food products with natural ingredients and the growing consumer preference for clean-label, healthy, and reduced-sugar products.

However, in terms of volume, in 2023, the sucralose segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global tabletop sweeteners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing application of sucralose in food and beverages due to its high shelf-life and low quantity requirement to achieve the desired sweetness.



Based on source, in 2023, the natural segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global tabletop sweeteners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increasing awareness about the benefits of natural ingredients, the growing consumer preference for clean-label and sugar-free alternatives, and the rising adoption of stevia and other natural sweeteners as an alternative to sugar.



Based on form, the tablet segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to their convenience of use & handling, precise dosing, high stability, and ability to substitute sugar without compromising sweetness in beverages.



Based on packaging format, the multi-serve segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by multi-serve tabletop sweeteners. Bulk packaging provides convenience for everyday use in households, restaurants, and cafes by reducing the need for frequent restocking.



The multi-serve packaging format is further segmented into pouches & jars, dispensers, and bottles. The dispensers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The convenience of handling and ease of use associated with tablet tabletop sweeteners are expected to drive the demand for tabletop sweeteners packaged in dispensers. Also, the dispensers are designed to be pocket-friendly, allowing for easy portability and maximizing shelf space in various stores.



Based on distribution channel, in 2023, the business-to-consumer segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global tabletop sweeteners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of healthy eating habits, the growing trend of online shopping, a preference for personalization, easy accessibility, and the availability of a wide variety of quality products.



Based on business-to-consumer type, in 2023, the modern groceries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global tabletop sweeteners market for business-to-consumer. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing per capita disposable income, rising adoption of healthy eating habits, and growing urban population.



Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Obesity

Growing Focus on Health & Wellness

Restraints

High Prices of Tabletop Sweeteners

Adverse Health Effects Associated with Tabletop Sweeteners

Opportunities

Rising Consumer Preference in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Awareness and Low Consumer Acceptance

Pricing Analysis of Tabletop Sweeteners, by Region

Manufacturer-Level Pricing for Food Service Providers

Manufacturer-Level Pricing for Food Retailers

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Processing/Manufacturing

Packaging, Storage, and Logistics

Distribution Channels (B2B & B2C)

End Users

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Tabletop Sweeteners Market

