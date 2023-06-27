Eosinophilia Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass US$ 660.95 Million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global eosinophilia therapeutics market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 396.58 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 660.95 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for eosinophilia therapeutics indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The need for eosinophilia therapies, which are used to treat disorders including asthma, allergic rhinitis, and eosinophilic esophagitis, is being driven by the increased prevalence of eosinophilic diseases throughout the world.

An increase in the number of eosinophils, a particular type of WBC, in the blood or tissues is a symptom of the disorder known as eosinophilia. Eosinophilic disorders can affect various parts of the body, including the lungs, skin, and digestive system. The global prevalence of eosinophilic disorders is increasing due to factors such as rising incidence of allergies, asthma, and other eosinophilic diseases, as well as growing awareness and development of novel drugs and therapies.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/eosinophilia-therapeutics-market/8995

Eosinophilia Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 396.58 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 660.95 million CAGR 5.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Type, Route of Administration, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The increasing prevalence of eosinophilia illnesses globally is likely to propel the growth of the eosinophilia therapeutics market. A disorder called eosinophilia is marked by an increase in the number of eosinophils, a particular type of WBC, in the blood. Factors such as the increasing incidence of allergies, asthma, and other eosinophilic diseases, along with the growing awareness about these disorders, are driving the demand for eosinophilia therapeutics. Additionally, the development of novel drugs and therapies for the treatment of eosinophilia is also contributing to the growth of the market. However, high treatment costs and the lack of awareness in developing countries may hinder market growth to some extent.

However, the report also highlights potential barriers to market growth, such as high treatment costs and lack of awareness in developing countries. Patients in low- and middle-income nations, where the prevalence of eosinophilic disorders is frequently higher, may not have access to eosinophilia therapies due to their high cost. In addition, a lack of awareness and resources for diagnosis and treatment may also hinder market growth in these regions.

Recent Development in the Eosinophilia Therapeutics Market:

Dexpramipexole, a tiny chemical that reduces eosinophils, was granted an Innovation Passport by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in February 2023 as part of the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP). Based on data from cell cultures and human biopsies, dexpramipexole, which has reached Phase III clinical development, has shown the capacity to limit the maturation and release of eosinophils in bone marrow, ultimately leading to a decrease in peripheral blood eosinophil levels.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for eosinophilia therapeutics includes:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/eosinophilia-therapeutics-market/8995

Market Segmentation:

Based on drug class, the global eosinophilia therapeutics market is segmented into corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, antiparasitic agents, and others.

The corticosteroids segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022. Corticosteroids function by suppressing the immune system and reducing inflammation in the body.

Based on type, the global eosinophilia therapeutics market is segmented into blood eosinophilia and tissue eosinophilia.

Based on the route of administration, the global eosinophilia therapeutics market is segmented into oral and intravenous.

Due to the region's advantageous reimbursement practices, the presence of major market participants, and the region's expanding frequency of eosinophilic illnesses, North America had a commanding 38% revenue share of the worldwide market for eosinophilia treatments in 2022.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursements MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL EOSINOPHILIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Corticosteroids Immunosuppressant Antiparasitic Agents Others GLOBAL EOSINOPHILIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Blood Eosinophilia Tissue Eosinophilia GLOBAL EOSINOPHILIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Intravenous

EOSINOPHILIA THERAPEUTICS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8995

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Postoperative Pain Medication Market by Drug Class (NSAIDS, Opioids), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mast Cell Stabilizers Market by Type (Mastocytosis, Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, and Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

COMT Inhibitors Market by Drugs (Entacapone, Tolcapone), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Neurofibromatosis Market by Type (NF1, NF2), Drug Class (Antihistamines, Antineoplastic Agents), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Synthetic Ovulation Stimulants Market by Drug Class (Clomiphene Citrate (CC), Aromatase Inhibitors, GnRH Analogs), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".