Mastering Medicine, Virtually: Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Set to Soar Past USD 15.9 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Healthcare/Medical Simulation market , increased adoption of virtual reality and augmented reality simulations, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in medical simulations, emphasis on team-based training and inter professional education, expansion of mobile-based and cloud-based simulation platforms, growing utilization of simulation for remote and telehealth training, development of high-fidelity patient simulators, customization and personalized learning experiences in simulations, integration of haptics and tactile feedback in simulation devices, utilization of simulation for emergency preparedness and disaster response training, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

The healthcare or medical simulation market is a sector that provides healthcare professionals with the opportunity to practice and learn new skills in a safe and controlled environment. This can be done using various methods, including manikins, simulators, and software. The goal of healthcare simulation is to improve patient care by reducing errors and increasing the confidence of healthcare professionals.

Prominent Players in Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

3D Systems

CAE Healthcare

Cerebra Simulation

GE Healthcare

Laerdal Medical

Limbs & Things

Medtronic

Simulaids

SimSense

Surgical Science Simulation

SynDaver Labs

Virtual Human Interaction Lab

Vida Health

VR Medical

Welch Allyn

WorldViz

ZeroSim

Anatomage

Osso VR

VirtaMed

Surgical Simulator Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Surgical Simulators dominated the global online market as they allow healthcare professionals to practice and refine their surgical skills in a safe and controlled environment. They offer a realistic training experience and enable surgeons to enhance their dexterity, hand-eye coordination, and decision-making abilities. The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the need for surgeons to become proficient in these techniques contribute to the prominence of surgical simulators in the market.

Surgical Training is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, surgical training is the leading segment as surgeons and surgical teams require extensive training to acquire and refine their surgical skills before performing procedures on real patients. In addition, simulation-based surgical training offers a safe and controlled environment to practice complex surgical techniques, enhance dexterity, and develop proficiency. The demand for minimally invasive procedures and the need for surgeons to master these techniques further contribute to the growth of simulation-based surgical training, driving sales in this segment.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. North America boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure, including advanced hospitals, medical schools, and research institutions. These facilities actively invest in simulation-based training and education to enhance patient safety, improve clinical outcomes, and meet the growing demands for skilled healthcare professionals. The availability of well-established healthcare institutions provides a favorable environment for the adoption and utilization of medical simulation, leading to market dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Healthcare/Medical Simulation market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Healthcare/Medical Simulation.

Key Developments in Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

In February 2023, Limbs & Things acquired Anatomage. Anatomage is a leading provider of 3D anatomy visualization solutions. The acquisition will help Limbs & Things to expand its 3D anatomy visualization portfolio and reach new markets.

In March 2023, VirtaMed acquired Surgical Science Simulation. Surgical Science Simulation is a leading provider of surgical simulation solutions. The acquisition will help VirtaMed to expand its surgical simulation portfolio and reach new markets.

